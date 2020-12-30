The Carnegie Visual Arts Center will host a virtual Twelfth Night Celebration to kick off the Carnegie Carnival season — Decatur's version of Mardi Gras.
During the event on Tuesday at 7 p.m., the Carnegie will announce the candidates for king, queen, prince, princess, sir bow wow and lady barks-a-lot. The event also will include giveaways to area restaurants and businesses.
To RSVP, visit the Carnegie Carnival's Facebook page. The Carnegie Carnival is scheduled for Feb. 13. Proceeds will benefit the Carnegie Visual Arts Center.
