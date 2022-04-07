A Carridale Street Southwest town home development can move forward even though some residents of that area wanted the City Council to block or delay a zoning change for the project because of traffic concerns.
The council voted 4-1 earlier this week to change the zoning from R-2, single-family residential, to R-6, single-family semi-attached, of 1.52 acres at 809 Carridale St. S.W. where developer Danny Hill plans a 12-town home development.
The property is the former Decatur Florist and Nursery site that’s now owned by Kim Hallmark. The business opened in 1944, before the 1956 annexation of the Austinville area into the city, and it was grandfathered in to operate in a residential zone.
Carridale resident Rob Wilson asked the council to slow down approval of the zoning change and try to do something about the traffic through the neighborhood.
“There’s too much traffic already,” said Wilson, whose parents bought their home on Carridale Street in 1961. “We need sidewalks. We need something to calm the traffic.”
Houses in the Carridale neighborhood are modest and those sold in recent years had a median price of $66,400.
Resident Andrea Hoffmeier couldn’t attend the council's meeting Monday because of a health issue, but she wrote in an email to The Daily that she opposes the town homes.
“This would increase pressure on the south side of this block from three existing residences and a single idle florist building to 15 residences, a percentage increase of a staggering magnitude. For more perspective, there are currently 14 buildings (on Carridale's south side) between Spring Street and Austinville (Road), representing a 100% increase in this critical section of Carridale Street!” Hoffmeier wrote.
Wilson said he’s also afraid approval of the zoning change will lead to more development and traffic.
“There’s already talk that someone building town homes near Tommy’s (convenience store on the west end of Carridale near Danville Road) if this (rezoning) is approved,” Wilson said.
---
Path to Beltline
Carridale was originally a neighborhood street but turned into a minor arterial cut-through for motorists traveling from 14th Street/Austinville Road to and from Beltline Road Southwest. The traffic particularly changed when what was then Beltline Mall, now Decatur Mall, opened in 1978.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt said the city last looked for ways to improve Carridale in the early 2000s. The city upgraded Spring Avenue’s intersections with Carridale and Austin Street, including adding a traffic light on Carridale.
In September 2020, the Planning Commission rejected a request by Becky Johnson, then owner of the florist property, to rezone it from R-2 to B-2. She wanted the zoning change because it would allow for a possible major renovation or replacement of the store building.
Johnson closed the business last year. Hallmark purchased the property in December. The building was demolished in the last few weeks.
Wilson said the street is so dangerous “my mom can’t get her mail. There are mothers who want to walk their babies in strollers (and) have to walk on the grass. It’s just too dangerous to walk or ride a bike on the street.”
City Planner Lee Terry said the latest available Alabama Department of Transportation traffic count was from 2020. The count showed 7,300 vehicles a day on Carridale in the area of the project. The numbers grow to 9,000 daily closer to Danville Road Southwest. Road capacity, he said, is 17,800 vehicles a day.
“The 2021 count is due out at the end of summer,” Terry said.
Wilson said the coronavirus pandemic affected the 2020 count so he would like the council to wait on the rezoning approval until more accurate numbers are available.
---
Impact on traffic
Councilman Hunter Pepper, who represents the area as part of District 4, met with Wilson and some other Carridale residents Monday afternoon. Pepper said he lived on Carridale near Morgan Street for five years. He now uses the street on his daily commute to his office from his home on Modaus Road Southwest.
“I know this street well. Carridale is very busy and there are a lot children in the area,” Pepper said.
However, Pepper said he doesn’t think the Hill town homes “will create that much traffic.”
Hill said his town home plans have the entrance/exit at the development's east side, onto Clara Avenue. This redirects some of the traffic away from Carridale while making it easier for town home residents to get in and out.
Wilson said this will only add more traffic to the alleys, which he added also need to be improved.
Pepper said he would also like to add sidewalks along Carridale but they’re expensive.
Prewitt estimated sidewalks cost about $25 to $30 a foot but the price could vary depending on inflation, city easements, utilities, trees and mailboxes. Carridale is 0.8 of a mile in length between Danville Road and Austinville Road so a rough estimate is between $15,000 and $16,000.
Wilson urged the city to take care of development along Carridale “the right way” by waiting until it can receive the latest traffic counts and add traffic control and sidewalks.
“We don’t mind progress, but we need some help. Let’s wait until we can get some data back and then talk,” Wilson said. “Make Carridale Street better, safer. We have an opportunity. Why not pause and take a breath? We don’t want to be a Sixth Avenue.”
Councilman Billy Jackson, who voted against the rezoning, said he received a surprising number of phone calls on this issue. He said he agrees with Wilson that the city needs to do a comprehensive study of Carridale Street before approving a rezoning that would allow for additional development.
“All he’s asking for is 90 days,” Jackson said. “To me, I don’t think that’s unreasonable.”
Council President Jacob Ladner said he’s excited about the project and he thinks 12 town homes “are going to add very little traffic on a road that’s well below capacity.
“I am concerned with the speed (of motorists). That is something we can help with,” he said.
Ladner said he doesn’t think it’s necessary to delay the project, especially since the rezoning proposal went through the Planning Department and the Planning Commission and the council has had since March 7 to study it.
“Generally, I’m against waiting or tabling unless there’s a real good reason,” Ladner said.
Pepper said he is also against a delay because he believes the town home development “is something we need to grow. We’re years behind in growth and I see no point in waiting for the 2021 numbers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.