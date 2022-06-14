With only three lifeguards available to cover two of Decatur's three pools, Monday's opening day for the Carrie Matthews pool got an assist from teenagers helping lifeguards monitor the 65 people who enjoyed its cool water on a hot day.
While days could vary depending on lifeguard availability, the planned summer hours for the Carrie Matthews pool in Northwest Decatur are Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tara Ingram, who recently moved from Harvest to Decatur, brought her 7-year-old son, Cohen, to swim at Carrie Matthews for the first time Monday and said he loved it. She waded in the shallow end while Cohen played in the pool. Ingram said she plans to bring Cohen at least once a week.
Ingram lives near the pool, located at 902 Sixth St. N.W.
“I love the proximity," she said. "It’s clean, it’s beautiful — very attractive for the children.”
Ingram has other reasons to enjoy the pool, too.
“And it’s free. That helps, particularly with these trying times. Free fun like this. And it’s so hot today; it’s the perfect day for it to open,” she said.
Ingram’s daughters, Ellason and Schaefer, are participating in a Decatur Youth Services program that will pay teens who put in their time through the summer $400 to assist at the pool.
“They’re watching the kids, trying to help keep them safe, making sure they’re not running or any horseplay. Kind of monitoring the children,” Ingram said.
The city doesn't have enough lifeguards to operate full schedules at all of its pools so the Carrie Matthews and Aquadome pools have limited hours this summer while the Point Mallard water park is open. The Aquadome is open for fitness swimming from 6:45-10 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. On Monday and Wednesday, its lifeguard crew works the rest of its shift at Carrie Matthews.
Rico Pickett, the sports coordinator for DYS, will be at the Carrie Matthews pool every Monday and Wednesday while it is open to help supervise. Pickett oversees the Youth Employment Program and said he will have up to six teenagers helping the lifeguards both days at the pool all summer.
The pool has an 80-person capacity at any one time, and Pickett expects more than 65 swimmers to visit the pool Wednesday.
“Especially when the word gets out,” Pickett said. “Everybody needs something to do.” He said with as hot as it is, the pool is a great activity for people.
Jason Lake, director of Parks and Recreation, said the number of swimmers could vary.
“If you look historically, it can be anywhere from five people all the way up to 70, 75 people.”
Pickett said he used to swim at Carrie Matthews every summer growing up and even learned to swim there when he was 8 years old.
Dawn McAfee, Decatur Area Swim Team coach, supervises the three lifeguards shared by the Carrie Matthews and Aquadome pools. She said she wanted to help because not opening the Carrie Matthews pool would be unfair to the people who enjoy it.
Lake said he has no way of knowing if the number of lifeguards will increase during the season and allow extending hours.
Pickett said everything at the pool went smoothly Monday and he does not foresee any problems during the season.
“The only problem we’ll probably have is too many kids at once. That’s a good problem,” he said.
Lake said he's not sure how long the pool's season will last.
"All that’s going to be based on how many lifeguards we have," he said.
The city has struggled to hire enough lifeguards this summer and last summer, and in the summer of 2020 the pandemic forced all of its pools to close except for limited fitness swimming at the Aquadome. The Carrie Matthews pool opened only briefly at the end of last summer.
Earlier this month the city had a total of 54 lifeguards for the Point Mallard, Carrie Matthews and Aquadome pools. Typically the city hires 115 to 135 lifeguards to work at its three pools, although it had to reduce hours and at times close attractions last year when hiring difficulties left it with 80 lifeguards most of the season.
