A public swimming pool in a low-income area of Northwest Decatur that has remained closed this summer will reopen soon, city officials said, although details on when that will happen remain sketchy.
A shortage of lifeguards prevented the pool from opening earlier, although Point Mallard Water Park in Southeast Decatur opened on schedule and the indoor Aquadome pool opened, although both with reduced schedules. All three pools were closed last summer due to COVID-19 precautions.
District 1 Councilman Billy Jackson said the reopening of the Sixth Street Northwest pool is essential to youths in the area, especially because the Carrie Matthews Recreation Center and its gym are closed for extensive renovations that won’t begin until later in the summer.
After being advised the Carrie Matthews pool would not reopen without more lifeguards, the 58-year-old Jackson committed to taking lifeguard training and volunteering as needed. Jackson said his 66-year-old brother, Sonny, also has volunteered to help at the pool.
The councilman also worked with Youth Services to obtain more adult volunteers willing to go through the training and collected applications for employment from a half dozen younger people willing to take the two-day certification course.
Jackson on Thursday said he hoped the pool would reopen by the end of this week, although a statement issued by the mayor's office late Friday provided no date for the reopening, saying that it “is currently undergoing preparations to open for the summer season."
The preparations may involve more than just finding enough lifeguards. On Saturday the bottom of the pool was covered with algae and debris, and numerous bullfrogs lazed on the side of the pool before jumping in when startled.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said the days and hours the pool will be open have also not been determined.
“We will not know until we know for sure how many guards we get from the class,” Lake said. He said the two-day lifeguard classes were held every weekend starting in February until Point Mallard Park opened May 29. One class has been offered since Point Mallard opened, he said.
Lake encouraged anyone interested in volunteering or being employed at the Carrie Matthews pool to contact the city’s Human Resources Department (256-341-4890), Fort Decatur Recreation Center (256-341-4940) or to email Parks & Rec through its website at decaturparks.com.
Jackson is also continuing his push for more volunteers.
“If we’ve got adult swimmers who could take this training course, I would love for them to reach out to Parks & Rec and say they want to be a part of this,” Jackson said. “That would make it go so much smoother.”
Youth Services Director Brandon Watkins said the effort to reopen the pool "is going in a positive direction," but he also is looking for volunteers so the pool can open as soon as possible.
“It’s outstanding that we have a city councilman willing to volunteer, and we’re hoping to get more people out to volunteer to be lifeguards as well. We’re trying to find some of the old guys who used to be lifeguards down there to get them to come down and help,” he said.
Watkins said the reopening of the pool serves a critical need for youths who are out of school and don’t have access to the gym or ready access to Point Mallard Water Park, which is 4 miles away and where a day pass costs $20 for those ages 12 to 61, except when DYS can get them there for arranged events.
He said the Carrie Matthews pool is an important outlet for youths served by his agency.
“DYS probably works with 1,500 kids during the summer,” Watkins said. “If the pool is open they can go there. For low-income people near the pool, it gives them a free opportunity that’s more like a vacation, a way to have fun over the summer. It keeps them out of trouble.”
In the statement issued Friday, Lake said the staffing issues for the Carrie Matthews pool are not unique.
“As we all know, obtaining overall staffing is a problem for many businesses right now. Our recreation centers are no different. We want to make sure that our residents and guests are safe and have the ability to enjoy all city of Decatur facilities,” Lake said. “The opening of the pool at Carrie Matthews would not be possible without the dedication of Decatur Youth Services and the leadership of council member Billy Jackson. I am so thankful for their generosity and commitment to our community.”
Mayor Tab Bowling did not return calls Friday, but also was quoted in Friday’s statement.
”Safety is the first, final and foremost goal of the city of Decatur. I’m grateful for the collaboration between our municipal partners and the initiative shown by all of those involved,” Bowling said. “We have to work together to be successful and maximize our resources and the services we provide for our community.”
Jackson said Lake and Watkins have done all they could to reopen the pool given the resources they had available, but he was frustrated the mayor failed to act to reopen the pool earlier in the season. Jackson said his own efforts as a councilman to recruit employees and volunteers could have been more easily and quickly accomplished by the city administration.
“We have a marketing group. We have a personnel department. I think the mayor should have taken part in this and injected himself into this problem from the beginning,” Jackson said. “He should have used the full force of his office to make sure that we were not in this situation."
