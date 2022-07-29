As Decatur’s public Carrie Matthews pool closed out a season limited because of a lifeguard shortage Thursday, the Point Mallard Aquatic Center announced it will reduce hours beginning Monday because of staffing issues.
Nicole Belcher, Parks and Recreation marketing director, said many of the water park’s student workers are returning to college or have more limited availability as they begin high school-related activities. She said that’s left the aquatic center short of lifeguards and support staff for full operation.
“Our high schoolers, they have football in the morning, they have band practice in the morning. I have majorettes going back, cheerleaders,” Belcher said.
Signs at the park’s entrance Thursday afternoon showed both the Pro Bowl and Sky Pond attractions had been closed for the day, and Belcher said it was because of limited staff. She said management chooses what part of the park to close so it has “the least effect on the guest experience.”
On Monday, the water park schedule will be reduced to five hours, from 1-6 p.m., each day of operation. The park has been open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays.
As was originally planned, the park will open only on weekends after next week before having its final day of operation for the season on Labor Day, Sept. 5.
The final day for the Carrie Matthews Recreation Center pool was Thursday, and its users said they’ll miss it.
“It’s pretty sad,” said Grace Jenkins, 9, a Julian Harris Elementary student. “It’s really fun to play in. I like coming here whenever it’s really hot.”
Zaden Taylor, 10, who'll be a sixth grader at Decatur Middle, said he wishes the pool would remain open longer. "It's been fun so far," he said.
After being open six days per week in 2019, the Carrie Matthews pool was closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and opened only briefly at the end of last summer because of the lifeguard shortage. It had a curtailed schedule again this summer because of limited lifeguard availability, opening two days a week, for three hours each of those days, for seven weeks.
“I wish it was open every day,” said Rico Pickett, sports coordinator for Decatur Youth Services who helped supervise the pool. "If we had the lifeguards, they would open up more."
He said attendance averaged about 65 each day it was open.
Melissa Moore, 36, has been one of the pool’s regular lifeguards this summer. She said she previously had been a certified nursing assistant but decided to become a lifeguard.
“I knew I loved swimming and I like making sure people are taken care of,” she said.
She said the Carrie Matthews pool operated smoothly this summer. "It’s been a great season.”
Asked why more people don’t sign up to be lifeguards, she said, “I believe it’s because not enough people know about it or they just don’t want to work.”
Marcella Taylor, who brought Zaden Taylor, her grandson, and Brionna Williams, 4, her cousin, to Carrie Matthews on Thursday, said the pool’s opening has been appreciated this year.
“I’ve been exercising in the pool,” she said of walking with water resistance. “The kids, they enjoy it. A lot of people can’t afford to go to Point Mallard.
“It’s a way to stay cool if nothing else.”
A release from the city said Point Mallard season passes will still be fully redeemable for entry into the water park the remainder of the season. Point Mallard Park Manager Stephanie McLain said Healthy Lifestyles morning swim sessions at the water park will be canceled next week. She said she hopes fitness activities can resume at the Aquadome pool the week of Aug. 8 as the water park's weekday operations and need for lifeguards end.
