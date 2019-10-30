Repairs to Carrie Matthews Recreation Center, which has problems with wet soil beneath its foundation, could cost as much as $2 million, while a new center would cost $3.5 million.
Wally Terry, city director of development, told the City Council at Monday’s work session that the center is safe enough, with monitoring, to remain open for up to 18 months while a study examines the uses and needs of all of the city’s recreation centers.
“There are some problems with the floor,” Terry said of Carrie Matthews. “We’ll need to remove some doors and, by Nov. 1, those will be fixed.”
Terry said Decatur Youth Services and Parks and Recreation officials will examine the building monthly to make sure there are no safety issues.
DYS Programs Supervisor Lemzel Johnson said Tuesday the delay on potential closure or significant repairs is good news because “it keeps us from having to kill everything. It gives us hope.”
While the city has been studying the issue for months, DYS has been using Carrie Matthews for open gym and GED classes.
Johnson said he met with DYS Athletic Director Rico Pickett on Tuesday to discuss the situation for the basketball leagues, ages 8-15. They decided to use Carrie Matthews for practices and games for the younger-age teams. The older teams will play their games at Leon Sheffield Magnet School.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt said it will cost between $1.4 million and $2 million to remove the floor, dig out some of the dirt and then add a new floor. He admitted, however, that they won’t be able to address the moisture issues. A possible spring may be creating the additional moisture.
Terry said using foam to raise the floor is not an option because the building is on a slab and some of the pipes could break or burst if they tried to raise the floor.
City Council President Paige Bibbee said she’s not sure she agrees that Carrie Matthews' gymnasium floor, which is sinking in the eastern corner, is safe.
“I want our safety director to go look at it,” Bibbee said.
Terry said the study will determine the best use for each of the city’s five recreation centers.
“We couldn’t give good directions (to the City Council) because we don’t know what (is) the best use of all our recreation centers,” Terry said.
Prewitt said the council could decide to build a replacement for Carrie Matthews in the parking lot, across the street where a housing project once stood, or find another location.
Bibbee said she’s opposed to building on the same property because of the soil problems.
DYS Director Bruce Jones said a month ago they would like to move the center down Danville Road and closer to the center of the area where the students they serve live. However, a property owned by a funeral home that DYS officials targeted on Danville Road as a possible location is not available.
Bibbee suggested they could talk to Decatur City Schools officials about properties at West Decatur Elementary or Austin Junior High School.
Johnson said DYS officials discussed the location and decided the best spot would be across the street from Carrie Matthews, on the former housing project site.
“Carrie Matthews is more of a community center than a recreation center,” Johnson said.
Johnson said they saw how much the center is a hub for the community at a recent fall festival.
“So many people came out and enjoyed the festival,” Johnson said. “They walked from Sunset (housing project) with their lawn chairs.”
All of Decatur’s recreation centers were built in the 1960s and early 1970s, and Terry pointed out that times and uses of these centers have changed. They’re now competing with private gyms.
“A lot of the ‘Grunt and Groan’ people have quit grunting and groaning,” Terry said. “They’re just used in different ways. That’s not a negative. It’s just that we need to change to what they need to be. It may not be called a rec center.”
Terry said a key part of the study will be seeking community input on what they want in their recreation facilities.
Councilman Chuck Ard, along with the other council members, said he likes the idea of doing a citywide study of the recreation centers. Ard suggested the city may need to hire a project manager to do the study.
Ard said city department heads like Jones and Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake need to handle their regular duties, and “this is a huge, big deal.”
He said a project manager could asked the hard questions like “Do you need this?” It would also reduce conflict between DYS and Parks and Recreation leaders.
Ard said he also questions whether city officials have the skills and available time to do the study.
