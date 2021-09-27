Longtime city employee Reginald “Kip” Carter withdrew his application today for Environmental Services director, Decatur Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said.
Starting as a garbage truck driver, Carter, 50, has worked his way up through Environmental Services to become a manager in the department. He is now in his 26th year with the city.
Sandlin said Carter decided he wants to remain Environmental Services manager after his employees asked him to stay in the position.
The City Council is looking for a new director as Rickey Terry plans to retire Thursday as Street and Environmental Services director.
The council split up the department by moving Street division under Engineering. Environmental Services now just includes Sanitation and the city garage. The advertised pay range for the director is $70,854 to $107,813 annually.
On Sept. 22, the council interviewed Carter; Allen Stover, Decatur Community Development manager; and Christopher Howell, a Decatur native who is a former county engineer in Fayette, Pickens and Hale counties.
Sandlin said she planned to discuss the interviews and find out if the City Council has a decision at today’s 5 p.m. work session. The council also has a 4 p.m. called meeting to vote on the proposed fiscal 2022 budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.