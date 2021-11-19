Decatur Environmental Services Manager Reginald “Kip” Carter is a candidate again to become his department's director after previously withdrawing from the job search, but he won’t have to go through a second interview.
However, the City Council will interview another candidate, Daniel Boutwell, who applied after the search process was reopened following the initial round of interviews, Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said Thursday.
The Daily obtained the names of the applicants and their resumes through an open records request this week to the city.
The Environmental Services job is one of two director vacancies the council is trying to fill. The council will interview municipal judge candidates this morning at 9. Municipal Judge Billy Cook is retiring Nov. 30.
The council is seeking a new Environmental Services director, who runs the city’s Sanitation and Garage divisions, after splitting up the former Street and Environmental Services Department. Ricky Terry led that department until he retired Sept. 30, and the city then moved the Street division under City Engineer Carl Prewitt.
Carter pulled out of consideration for the Environmental Services director job shortly after interviewing for it with the council in September because he said he had some doubts about the possible promotion. However, he reconsidered after running the department since Terry's retirement.
Council President Jacob Ladner and councilmen Kyle Pike and Carlton McMasters said they are OK with Carter getting back into consideration and they don’t see a need for him to go through a second interview.
Ladner said Carter explained in a letter why he pulled out and then changed his mind, “so I don’t think we need to interview him again unless the other council members want to do so.”
McMasters said Carter’s reversal “didn’t bother me in the least,” so he will consider Carter among the finalists for the job without another interview.
Councilman Billy Jackson disagreed with his fellow councilmen.
“We’ve interviewed Mr. Carter and, once he withdrew his application, I don’t know why we would go down that road again,” Jackson said.
Sandlin said Mayor Tab Bowling and Ladner said they are interested in interviewing Boutwell, one of two candidates from the reopened search that she recommended for an interview.
McMasters also said Thursday he wants to interview Boutwell, who lives in Guntersville and is director of the University of Alabama in Huntsville’s fleet, motor pool, trash and recycling services.
Councilman Hunter Pepper said he is OK with Carter coming back into the mix, but he would also be willing to interview both of the applicants Sandlin recommended interviewing from the new applications. The other top applicant is Charles Munsey, of Athens. He is regional manager at Otto Environmental.
Jackson opposes having a director for Environmental Services. He said this department should fall under Prewitt, keeping it with the Street Division, or under Wanda Tyler at the Morgan County Regional Landfill. Terry was initially landfill director before later in his career taking over Environmental Services and the Street Department.
“We could save $150,000,” Jackson said of not filling the position.
However, Jackson indicated he will back the other internal candidate still under consideration, Community Development Manager Allen Stover, if the council persists with filling the Environmental Services position.
Jackson said the council needs to select an Environmental Services director "who is the most qualified candidate and has vision, budget experience and can personally set the tone for the work process,” and he believes that person is Stover.
Sandlin said she does not recommend interviewing any of the other four candidates who applied during the reopened search.
