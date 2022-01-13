Summer Smith and her goddaughter, Lilly Lohr, came to the Cook Museum of Natural Science on Saturday not to catch a bug but to learn about bugs — through an insect pinning workshop.
“I remember coming to the (old) Cook Museum when I was very little, so I’ve been fascinated by this since I was young,” Smith said.
Historically, insect pinning was a pursuit for aesthetic enjoyment and added to someone's social status. Eventually, collections were used for scientific study and allowed scientists to compare specimens from different time periods.
“We have places like Cook’s Pest Control (that) might have an entomologist on staff ... creating a more scientific collection," said Kelly McInnis, who was an instructor for the workshop along with Sarah May.
“Obviously, your researchers at universities are going to have extensive collections whenever they are studying a specific insect. And then you do have your hobbyists that do this as well,” McInnis said.
McInnis said there are several reasons for hobbyists to pin insects.
“Some people have a connection to the insect. If their grandmother loved this certain type of butterfly, they have that connection to that butterfly," she said. “Sometimes it’s just an interest in entomology in general. It comes down to certain people and what they connect with."
Smith said she and Lohr had never pinned insects before but had already collected specimens.
Lohr said she was interested in insect pinning because “I like how you can preserve them and how they look.”
Insect pinning isn't as simple as catching a bug and sticking a pin through it. McInnis and May had tips for preserving the insects and pinning them to limit damage to wings or other body parts.
McInnis said it is important to know an insect’s anatomy for the pinning process. McInnis, who has a zoology degree, said every insect has a head, thorax and abdomen.
Insects with wings commonly have two sets, the forewing and hindwing. McInnis said insects are also usually going to have a pair of antennae and six legs.
External skeletons
“When we talk about insects, they fall under the group of animals called arthropods. These guys have external skeletons, that means they wear their bones on the outside of their body,” McInnis said.
The exoskeletons make insect pinning work.
“We’re going to pin it, and that skeleton is going to stay in place wherever we put it," McInnis said. "All the insides are going to dry and we’re going to be left with that nice skeleton on the outside.”
McInnis said there are several concepts to be aware of with insect pinning.
First, always treat insects humanely and attempt to reduce unnecessary loss of insect life by finding a use for all specimens.
Second, consider the ecological impact of removing insects and their products from the environment, McInnis said. Know whether a species is protected by law or if its population is declining. For instance, monarch butterflies are becoming rarer. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in December 2020 that "adding the monarch butterfly to the list of threatened and endangered species is warranted," but no action has been taken.
McInnis said a third step involves securing permits when appropriate. Fourth, McInnis said, collectors should to keep detailed field notes. Lastly, prepare and label the specimens according to the standards established by professional entomologists.
This was the second insect pinning workshop at Cook Museum that Melody Mills had attended. Mills started collecting a year ago after the first class.
“Collecting insects is a way for me to show my kids what different kinds of insects are out there, things that they might not see,” Mills said.
She has four children between the ages of 5 and 12.
Tools needed for insect pinning are a net, a jar, pins, a pinning block and Styrofoam.
Where to pin
To humanely kill the insect, if they are in a jar, McInnis said, you can put the jar in the freezer. McInnis said this way they will just slow down and go to sleep.
Some insects will need to be rehydrated and that process is called relaxation. Put the insect in a plastic container on top of a Lysol-soaked paper towel, McInnis said.
“The reason we’re putting Lysol on this is because we’re going to seal this and let it sit for three to five days and we don’t want everything in there to mold,” McInnis said.
There are different places to pin an insect, depending on its type. Beetles should be pinned through the forepart of the right wing cover near the center line. Bees, wasps and ants should be pinned through the thorax, between the wings and slightly to the right of the middle line.
McInnis said butterflies and moths should be pinned through the center of the thorax, between the bases of the forewings.
“The reason we don’t want to do these butterflies and moths to the right is because we want to make sure we’re missing that wing joint,” McInnis said. “When we’re pinning butterflies, we’re going to spread those wings up front. If you’ve pinned through the wing joint, you won’t be able to move that wing.”
The museum has held 11 insect pinning workshops since beginning them in 2020, and more are planned, according to Joy Haynes, museum marketing coordinator.
