The cause of a Friday morning blaze that destroyed a building at Jay Landings Marina and RV Park off Alabama 20 remained under investigation late Friday as firefighters continued to ensure all hot spots were extinguished.
Decatur Fire Chief Tracy Thornton, who was at the scene, said the facility is outside city limits and had no fire hydrant. An initial effort to siphon water from the river was unsuccessful, but a second effort worked.
The building had a warehouse, an office and living quarters, according to Dashiell McKay, the mother of co-owner Elizabeth Jenkins. She said the building included a boat-repair warehouse, the business office and living quarters.
She said Jenkins was in Gulf Shores on business when the fire started.
"They just worked so hard for this," she said. "Everything's gone."
Fire Marshal Jason Jones said one person, an employee of Jay Landings, was in the building's living quarters when the fire started but she was not injured.
Decatur Fire & Rescue received the initial call reporting the fire at 6:02 a.m. and had five trucks at the scene soon after.
Thornton said he could not allow firefighters to enter the structure due to a concern the roof would collapse.
Jones said late Friday he was still investigating the cause of the fire.
"We have an area that we're concentrating on. It's toward the middle-rear of the site, but we don't have an exact cause at this time," he said.
He said the fire apparently started in a storage area that was connected to the living quarters.
"It was used somewhat like a garage. It was not being used for boat repairs," he said.
Jones said having to pull water from the river to fight the fire complicated the firefighting effort.
"Trying to establish what we call a drafting operation takes a little time," he said. "It's a siphoning process. The first time when they tried there was an issue, but they were able to establish it later."
The structure was made largely of metal sheeting. That also complicated efforts to extinguish the fire, Jones said.
"The metal holds the fire in, so when you make the attack with a metal roof and metal building, it's very hard. We brought in a Public Works track-hoe to assist with moving some of the beams," Jones said.
He said the south side of the structure was unstable and swaying, so it was knocked down after the fire had subsided.
"There's the concern of a collapse," he said. "We certainly couldn't take the chance of that falling on somebody. And we worry about that after we leave the scene, because it's hard to control when someone comes in and out."
Jones said at least four Decatur Fire & Rescue trucks came to the scene, including a ladder truck used to pump water from above. The department also requested mutual aid from Flint, which responded with a tanker truck.
