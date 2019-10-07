The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that crews will be repairing guardrail on U.S. 31 on the causeway between the Alabama 20 interchange in Limestone County and the Hudson Memorial Bridge over the Tennessee River on Tuesday and Wednesday, weather permitting.
ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett said crews will be working on U.S. 31 southbound Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The outside southbound lane on the causeway will be closed. Motorists are advised to expect delays.
Crews will be working on U.S. 31 northbound Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The outside northbound lane on the causeway will be closed. Motorists may encounter brief delays.
“Please be prepared to merge left and reduce speed, or avoid delays by using alternate routes,” Burkett said in a written release.
