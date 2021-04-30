The faces of the children impact Ashley Boyd the most.
“I’m a mother. Seeing all the kids come in breaks my heart, especially when I think about them not having food over the summer,” said Boyd, director of Decatur’s Committee on Church Cooperation.
To better meet the nutrition needs of children and others in the community, the CCC is temporarily changing its policy governing how often individuals can receive food assistance. Instead of every 90 days, people will be able to receive food every 30 days.
The change will become effective Saturday and last until August, when school resumes.
“We get this fresh produce, bread and meat and load people up with large quantities all at once. But then they can’t come back for three months. Many have no idea what they will need beyond the next few weeks,” Boyd said. “We just want to do our part to make sure that families have a more stable source of food.”
Boyd has seen the need for the faith-based nonprofit’s services soar, propelled by the pandemic. Last year, the CCC served almost 9,000 people — a record-breaking year for the organization.
“In the past few years, we have seen our numbers quadruple to 8,000. In 2020, we were pushing 9,000. It just continues to keep growing and growing,” Boyd said. “We have had people come who haven’t ever been here or who haven’t been here in multiple years.”
This year's summer food boxes will contain the standard canned vegetables, dried beans, rice and pasta, fresh vegetables, bread and meat. The boxes also will include dairy and eggs, when available.
For the perishable items, the CCC receives support from Publix, Kroger and the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market. Boyd also credited the Barrels of Love campaign and individual donors for fortifying the CCC’s food supply.
“A lot of people have been eager to help. A lot of us got our stimulus checks and thought, ‘I don’t really need this, but there are others who do.’ We saw an increase in donations from that," Boyd said. "Also, a lot of our church partners had food drives. I think seeing others struggling encouraged people to give and want to do their part.”
Individuals seeking assistance should bring a photo ID, Social Security card, proof of address and paystub.
“The biggest thing is need. If people need us, we won’t send them away. If they don’t meet our income guidelines, it may be more of a one-time thing, but, right now, most people are meeting the guidelines,” Boyd said.
Along with food, the CCC’s gas voucher, clothing and medication assistance programs continued during the pandemic. To help raise funds, the CCC holds a rummage sale every three months. The next sale will be May 15 at 7 a.m. Individuals can also contribute by donating at committeeonchurch.org, or dropping off items at the office, 119 First Ave. N.E. Hours are Monday and Thursday, 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-3:45 p.m., and Tuesday and Wednesday, 8:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3:45 p.m.
