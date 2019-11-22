The last of four defendants who terrorized Decatur during several violence-filled days in 2015 was quickly found guilty of capital murder by a Morgan County jury on Thursday.
The jury deliberated for about three hours Thursday before finding Cedric Cowan guilty of three counts of capital murder, five counts of first-degree robbery and one count of shooting into an occupied building in a May 2015 Decatur crime rampage that included two fatal shootings.
The verdict offers “some closure for me and my family,” said Renee Davis, the mother of Joshua Davis, 25, whose body was found at Wilson Morgan Park the morning of May 16, 2015.
Cowan was found not guilty on one charge of shooting into an unoccupied building. One count of first-degree robbery was dismissed during the trial because the victim did not testify.
Cowan, 20, and three other defendants, including his older brother, Joseph Cowan, were charged with a series of robberies and the deadly shootings of Davis and Antonio Hernandez-Lopez, 27, in the carport of an Albert Street home, over several days in May 2015. They were also charged with shooting into two homes, one of them occupied.
Cedric Cowan was convicted of robbing five people at three locations: the playground of Julian Harris Elementary, the Albert Street home and a residence on Eighth Street Southwest.
The indictment included a third capital murder charge because two or more killings were committed in one scheme or course of conduct.
The jury started deliberations Thursday morning after six days of testimony in the case, and handed down its verdict shortly after returning from a lunch break.
Sentencing for Cedric Cowan will be Feb. 20. He is the only one of the four defendants who has not been sentenced in the case. Because he was 16 at the time of the murders, his maximum sentence is life without parole.
Davis said she’s relieved this is the last case to be resolved.
“It’s been a long 4½ years,” she said. “I want to start a new chapter in my life. We can now start to heal a little bit.”
She said the verdict marks “the first day of the rest of (Cedric Cowan’s) life because of the choices he made and the choices he didn’t have to make.”
“I’m just so thankful that this case is over for these families, especially the families of Mr. Hernandez-Lopez and Mr. Davis,” said District Attorney Scott Anderson, who prosecuted the case with Assistant District Attorneys Paul Matthews and Joseph Lewis.
“They’ve been put through a great deal,” Anderson said. “They’ve been troopers. I can’t imagine being in their place.”
He said he hopes “in some small way, we’ve given them some closure.”
The jury returned a “courageous verdict," he said. "I’m sure it took courage to find a defendant this young guilty of capital murder and the other charges.”
“No comment at this time,” said Brent Burney, one of Cowan’s attorneys, after the verdict. Carl Cole also represents Cowan.
A co-defendant, Amani Goodwin, on Monday testified that Cedric Cowan, who had a .22-caliber rifle, and Joseph Cowan, with a .380-caliber handgun, both shot Hernandez-Lopez, and Joseph Cowan shot Davis in the head. Goodwin entered a guilty plea last year to two counts of felony murder and three counts of first-degree robbery. Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell handed down a life sentence with the possibility of parole for each felony murder count and 20 years for each robbery count.
Goodwin has been at the Morgan County Jail, and it was unclear Thursday when he would be in Department of Corrections custody.
Days before his trial was scheduled to start in September, Joseph Cowan, 25, entered a guilty plea.
Howell sentenced Joseph Cowan to life in prison without the possibility of parole for each of three capital murder counts, with those sentences to run concurrently. He received 25-year sentences, to run concurrently with the other sentences, for each of four counts of robbery, and a 15-year sentence, to run concurrently with the other sentences, for shooting into an occupied building.
He is at Kilby Correctional Facility outside Montgomery, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Another defendant, Cortez Mitchell, received two life sentences and four 20-year sentences for 2018 convictions on two counts of felony murder and four counts of first-degree robbery. According to the Alabama DOC, he is at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility near Bessemer.
