With a bouquet of pansies and winter jasmine in one hand, and a poinsettia in the other, Mari Julianne Harris-Standridge walked through Decatur City Cemetery with a wide smile Saturday afternoon.
“We’ve been back here a few times over the past 13 years, but never during the holidays,” Harris-Standridge said. “They’ve gone to great lengths to make sure this place looks amazing. That means a lot to us, and I’m sure it means just as much for all the other families who have laid relatives here.”
Harris-Standridge was with her grandmother, Geana, and daughters, Ally and Lauren, to visit the grave of her great-grandfather Chip Harris, deliver the flowers and take the cemetery’s inaugural luminary tour, which features more than 3,000 luminaries, 500 candles, 150 wreaths, holiday lights, a 50-foot tree, 16-foot angels, a 16-foot cross, 13 wise men and a camel, donkey and sheep.
Tours will continue today from 3-8 p.m. and last 10 minutes if driving and about 30 minutes if walking. The tour is free and was part of Saturday’s Decatur Christmas Tour of Homes.
Harris-Standridge lived in Decatur with her stepmother, aunt and two cousins from 1991 until 2016, when she moved to Miami for a job promotion. She now lives with her husband, Aaron, and daughters in the suburbs of Charlotte, North Carolina.
“Our family is rooted in Decatur,” she said. “My great-grandparents and step-parents are from here, and my great-grandfather has been in this cemetery since 1988.”
Harris-Standridge began making preparations for the trip back to Decatur when she heard about the luminary tour in early November.
“It’s nice to see family during the holidays, and what they’ve done here with the decorations is just great,” Harris-Standridge said. “I can’t imagine the hours that have gone into planning and decorating but Decatur should be proud of the result.”
The Baker Foundation and other private donations picked up the bulk of the tour’s roughly $5,000 price tag. Tour designer deLoain Burgess said more than 30 volunteers worked to make the tour possible. Optimal viewing time for the tour, according to Burgess, is just after dusk.
“It’s really neat that they included the cemetery with the home and church tours,” Decatur resident Anne Marsh said. “We’ve taken the home tour for the last couple of years, but we probably would never have known to come on the luminary tour if it hadn’t been included. There’s so much history out here that people in Decatur probably just don’t know about.”
In addition to the cemetery, the Christmas Tour of Homes featured houses in the Albany and Old Decatur historic districts, Westminster Presbyterian Church, First Missionary Baptist Church and a handful of historical sites in Decatur, including Frazier Park and the Old State Banks.
The Roundtree-Sandoval House, purchased by Decatur native Hunter Sandoval, was one of the historic homes featured on the tour.
“I was approached by the home’s previous owner about participating in the tour,” Sandoval, a 2011 graduate of Austin, said. “She knew the potential the house had and that I had done some work, so she suggested the tour and here I am.”
Sandoval studied religion and Spanish at Mississippi College after graduating from Austin and lived in a loft apartment downtown upon returning to Decatur.
“I really hadn’t been in Decatur much after graduating, so when I did come back it just felt like the downtown area was where life was happening,” he said. “That’s where I wanted to be. When I decided to look for something permanent, I knew I wanted to stay in this area and this house became home.”
Sandoval’s three-bedroom bungalow, located at 1011 Grant St. S.E., was built in the 1930s and spans just more than 1,500 square feet.
“I had a little bit of a vision for what I thought the home could be when I first walked in,” Sandoval said. “It had great bones and great character, but it needed a little love. As I’ve gotten more settled in, I’ve been able to make it mine. I’m happy to be able to show off what Decatur has to offer. When this process first started, I was very anxious, but now I’m excited for people to finally come in and see what exists around Decatur."
