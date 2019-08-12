Philip Mann, executive director of external affairs for the Alabama Center for the Arts, will talk about the role of the arts and culture in economic and community development Aug. 20 at the next Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce YP Leadership Luncheon.
The noon event is at First Baptist Church’s The Loft. Cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. Aug. 19 is the deadline to RSVP.
Prior to assuming his role in the fall of 2018, Mann served for 10 years as division director of live performance and music industry development for Louisiana Economic Development
The YP Leadership Luncheon series is an opportunity for members of the under-40 community across Morgan County to both connect and socialize while developing their leadership skills.
