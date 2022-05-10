The owner of a local plumbing and HVAC company that’s celebrating 35 years, a young CEO in commercial finance and the leader of the local tourism efforts were honored today at the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Awards Celebration.
Keith Jackson, founder and owner of Jackson Plumbing, Heating & Cooling in Decatur, was named the Raymon Baker-John Cook-Ralph Jones Small Business Person of the Year.
Jacob Ladner, chief executive officer of Thirdmark Capital in Decatur, was named the Arthur Orr Young Professional of the Year.
Danielle Gibson, president and CEO of Decatur-Morgan County Tourism, was named the Lynn C. Fowler Non-Profit Professional of the Year.
Winners of each award are selected from nominations submitted by the Chamber membership and evaluated by committees of past honorees. The luncheon was held at the Doubletree by Hilton Decatur Riverfront.
