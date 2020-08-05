ProsperityPAC, the political action committee of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, will not inject itself into this summer’s municipal elections.
John Seymour, chief executive officer of the chamber and treasurer of ProsperityPAC, announced Tuesday the PAC decided not to endorse or financially support any candidates in Decatur’s 2020 municipal elections.
Seymour also said the chamber will not sponsor a political forum, as it traditionally has done in the past, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The city elections are scheduled for Aug. 25, and six of 11 races are competitive, including a seven-man mayoral race.
While associated with the chamber, ProsperityPAC has a separate board of directors and budget. Seymour said the 12-member board agreed the PAC will skip this election cycle.
“Everybody just agreed we don’t want to get involved,” Seymour said. “A lot of people are running and there was a lot of conversation about who is running. In the end, we just decided to stay out of it.”
In its most recent annual report with the Alabama Secretary of State, filed in January, ProsperityPAC reported an ending balance of $17,146. Its only listed expenditures were $500 spent in October at Cahoots restaurant in Hartselle and $284 spent in November at Libby's Catfish.
Decatur's City Council approved two community service grants for the Chamber of Commerce in fiscal 2020 totaling $100,000. They were designated as being for business development and preparation of a five-year plan.
Seymour said the choice not to get involved had nothing to do with a January email by attorney Barney Lovelace to his firm’s attorneys that included the chamber in his discussion on finding candidates for the elections.
The email became public last month. Lovelace, who represents the city as a co-defendant with 3M Co. and other companies in environmental lawsuits, said in the email that he met with chamber officials about the upcoming election. The email discusses the need for candidates to run for open seats, but also highlights discussions about candidates running against Councilman Charles Kirby and Council President Paige Bibbee.
Both council members have clashed with Lovelace over the pace of the lawsuits and the extent to which information obtained during mediation of the lawsuits should be confidential.
Seymour has said his discussion with Lovelace focused on finding candidates for the districts 2 and 5 council seats in which incumbents didn't plan to seek reelection.
Engineer Blake McAnally, who like Lovelace does significant work for the city, is listed by the Secretary of State's Office as chairman of ProsperityPAC.
Bibbee, who is seeking reelection in District 4, said Tuesday she’s glad the chamber chose to stay out of the elections.
Bibbee said she turned down possible ProsperityPAC support in 2016 when she ran for her first term.
“I’ve thought from the beginning that it’s not a good decision for the chamber,” Bibbee said.
“If the chamber endorses someone who doesn’t win, it becomes awkward and it puts the organization in a difficult position.”
Seymour said the chamber will not hold a political forum because it couldn’t figure out how to maintain a safe social distance with 21 candidates for mayor, council and school board.
He said the chamber also decided against a virtual forum because “it takes away from personal contact, glad-handing and passing out of flyers that are popular with traditional forums.”
Seymour said candidates are having to find new ways to campaign, especially since most people don’t want the candidates to come to their front door.
“Candidates are using a lot of door hangers,” Seymour said. “Some go through the neighborhoods, try to catch people outside and talk to them from a distance, but there usually aren't many people outside in the Alabama heat.”
