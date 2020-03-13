Tab Bowling
Mayor Tab Bowling delivers a recent State of the City Breakfast address at the Ingalls Harbor Pavilion. [DAILY file photo]

 courtesy photo

The Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce in coordination with Mayor Tab Bowling has postponed until later this spring the annual State of the City breakfast previously scheduled for March 24.

“Out of an abundance of caution and following guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 Response Recommendations, we believe it is in the best interest of the community to avoid holding large public gatherings at this time,” said John Seymour, president and CEO of the chamber.

The chamber is also evaluating its other scheduled events and will announce updates when they're available.

