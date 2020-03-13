The Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce in coordination with Mayor Tab Bowling has postponed until later this spring the annual State of the City breakfast previously scheduled for March 24.
“Out of an abundance of caution and following guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 Response Recommendations, we believe it is in the best interest of the community to avoid holding large public gatherings at this time,” said John Seymour, president and CEO of the chamber.
The chamber is also evaluating its other scheduled events and will announce updates when they're available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.