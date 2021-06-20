Nine months after the previous City Council declined to approve a $100,000 allocation for the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce because of alleged political meddling, the chamber wants $30,000 of its usual city funding restored.
The request for the city funding will be the last for John Seymour as chamber president and chief executive officer because he is retiring in 10 days. The City Council is scheduled to consider his request in Monday’s 10 a.m. meeting.
“We spend a lot of staff time working on city projects like the Sixth Avenue streetscape and residential development,” Seymour said. “We would just like to have a contract with the city.”
The council majority of Council President Jacob Ladner and members Kyle Pike, Carlton McMasters and Hunter Pepper said they support reinstating this portion of the funding.
If approved, Ladner said, the money would likely be paid to the chamber in one lump sum.
“I can’t speak for the others, but the city has always had a really good relationship with the chamber,” Ladner said. “If you look around the state, most of the successful cities have a good relationship with their chamber.”
McMasters said the chamber is active in workforce development, residential growth and retail recruiting. The chamber includes business and city leaders and was created to promote local business interests.
“The chamber had to back off on some of activities during the coronavirus pandemic, but it did lead a shop-local effort and promoted curbside eating at our restaurants,” McMasters said. “I think it’s a good investment.”
Pike said he doesn’t see the chamber appropriations as a “political issue,” but instead as an investment in economic development.
“I see the chamber as being an economic development partner just as I see EDA (Morgan County Economic Development Association) and DDRA (Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority) as a partner,” Pike said.
The chamber annually requests $100,000 in appropriations, which are split between workforce development and retail and business development.
The motion to approve the funding for the 2021 fiscal year failed to get a majority vote in September when the previous council, whose term ended Nov. 1, split 2-2 with one abstention.
Email about election
The vote came after attorney Barney Lovelace sent other members of his law firm an email in January 2020 that said he had discussed with two chamber officials finding council candidates. “It has been discussed about someone (or more) running against Paige Bibbee (District 3) and Charles Kirby (District 4)," the email said.
McMasters went on to defeat Bibbee and two other candidates in District 3 in the Aug. 25 municipal election. Pepper won the District 4 race against Kirby.
Billy Jackson, the only incumbent to return for another term, received support from Kirby in the vote against the appropriation. Bibbee abstained, creating the tie vote.
Seymour reiterated Friday that the chamber did not get involved in the municipal election. He announced on Aug. 4, after the Lovelace email became public, that the chamber’s political action committee would not endorse and contribute to any of the municipal candidates.
“People were under the assumption we got involved in the election and we did not,” Seymour said. “You can look at the records at the secretary of state and see that we didn’t.”
'They're buying support'
Jackson has a long opposed the chamber appropriation because of the group’s history of endorsing and contributing to selected candidates. He said he believes the chamber got involved in the election in other ways, like having its individual members support candidates.
“I don’t think anything has changed,” Jackson said. “They’re buying support with political contributions. When you allow them to contribute to your campaign, you feel obligated to approve their appropriation.”
Jackson said he’s surprised the chamber waited this long into the fiscal year to ask that the funding be reinstated.
Seymour said he didn’t make the request until June because of the pandemic’s impact on the city and chamber budgets. COVID-19 also limited the chamber’s activities for much of the year and it’s just now getting now getting back on track, he said.
Pepper said he won’t be able to attend Monday’s meeting but he supports reinstating the chamber funding.
“I believe the chamber deserves the money,” Pepper said. “They do a great deal for the city, especially the ambassadors who attend all of the grand openings to encourage the new business owners.”
