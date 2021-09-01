The Decatur-Morgan County Chamber's Public Policy Committee will begin developing its annual agenda for fiscal 2022 at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the chamber board room.
The committee focuses on creating local, state and national agendas on items that it feels are important to local business and the quality of life in Decatur and Morgan County.
Tuesday’s meeting will be on the local agenda. The state agenda meeting is set for 9 a.m., Oct. 21. The federal agenda meeting is scheduled 10 a.m., Nov. 10.
All chamber members are welcome to attend. Once the agenda is finalized by the committee and Board of Directors, it is presented to elected officials during public policy events.
The chamber is practicing social distancing protocols. Due to limited space in the chamber board room, anyone who wants to participate should RSVP for in-person or online participation. Masks are strongly recommended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.