The Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its annual awards that honor the area’s top business leaders.
The three awards are the Raymon Baker — John Cook — Ralph Jones Small Business Person of the Year Award; the Lynn C. Fowler Non-Profit Professional of the Year Award; and the Arthur Orr Young Professional of the Year Award.
The awards honor business leaders in Morgan County who exemplify high standards of professionalism, leadership and contributions to the community.
The deadline for nominations is April 18. The winners will be announced May 10 at the chamber’s annual Small Business Awards Celebration. Contact the chamber at 256-353-5312 to make a nomination or for more information.
