The Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce will again hold its business-networking event, Coffee and Cards, on Feb. 2,
This come-and-go event will be from 7:30 until 9 a.m. at the Alabama Credit Union, 2216 Sixth Ave. S.E.
Coffee and Cards is a chance for chamber members to make connections with other business and community leaders while enjoying refreshments in a casual setting. Attendees are urged to bring business cards to hand out.
The event is free, but the chamber is requesting an RSVP by Jan. 26 so it can estimate attendance.
