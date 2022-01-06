The Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce will again hold its business-networking event, Coffee and Cards, on Feb. 2,

This come-and-go event will be from 7:30 until 9 a.m. at the Alabama Credit Union, 2216 Sixth Ave. S.E.

Coffee and Cards is a chance for chamber members to make connections with other business and community leaders while enjoying refreshments in a casual setting. Attendees are urged to bring business cards to hand out.

The event is free, but the chamber is requesting an RSVP by Jan. 26 so it can estimate attendance.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

bayne.hughes@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2432. Twitter @DD_BayneHughes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.