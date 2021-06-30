When Shaun Chandler was 6, he dreamed of being a fireman. While chasing that dream, the Decatur Fire Station 1 lieutenant quickly became one of the top fire and rescue instructors in the nation. He'll retire today after 25 years with Decatur Fire & Rescue with no regrets, he said.
“My biggest contribution when my career is over is that I made a difference,” said Chandler, 46. “Some people are alive because of my career choice. I wasn’t just making money for somebody else who was getting rich.”
As a youngster, he occasionally would visit his mother’s job site at Champion Paper in Courtland and spend time at the plant’s fire department. “They’d dress me up in helmet and turnout gear,” he said. “I fell in love with the thought of saving lives.”
He said after graduating from Mars Hill Bible School in Florence and securing an associate's degree in fire science from Calhoun Community College, he became the first “self-sponsored” graduate of the Alabama Fire College in Tuscaloosa in 1996. In June of that year, Decatur hired Chandler.
“I paid my own way through (fire college) to get certified, and I am grateful to (former Decatur fire chief) William Lewis who gave me the opportunity to become a fireman,” he said. Less than three years later, Chandler was teaching his first class on basic firefighting procedures and skills to a group of Decatur fire department trainees. In that 16-week certification class was current Fire Chief Tracy Thornton.
“It was several months of training, and he taught us all to always love the job,” Thornton said. “It didn’t take you long to realize how high the level of intelligence he had when it came to fire and rescue techniques. … He’s had an enormous effect on our department.”
Instructing 13 recruiting schools locally, Chandler estimated he has trained more than 100 Decatur firefighters and thousands across the United States. “It’s not for everyone,” he said. “Washout (rate) is about 15%. You’ve got to have a desire to help people. You need unselfishness and mental discipline.”
In the early 2000s, Chandler traveled to Japan and the Afghanistan region to teach firefighting to U.S. military personnel for the Department of Defense. All along he continued to gain more knowledge about the industry.
“I used my vacation time to go to New York City, Texas A&M, Boston, Virginia Beach, Los Angeles to take technical and rescue classes,” he said.
His fellow co-workers at Station 1 near West Decatur Elementary called Chandler a department “legend.”
Driver and engineer Josh Cardwell said Chandler’s absence will be missed for years.
“He’s the most knowledgeable technical rescue teacher in the state,” Cardwell said. “He has shaped this department. Indirectly or directly, he’s saved many lives. He is going to be irreplaceable.”
Firefighter Hunter Patterson agrees.
“He’s a legend who has paved the way for so many firefighters, not just in Decatur but across the nation,” Patterson said.
Firefighter Tyler Whitaker credits Chandler for his approach to firefighting.
“I wouldn’t be a fireman if it wasn’t for him,” he said. “His professionalism and love for the job and how to save lives has inspired us all. He’s taught it all.”
Two rescues
Despite his teaching accolades, Chandler said saving lives is what provides him satisfaction.
Chandler, who lives in Killen and has a wife and two children, recalled two incidents where he used those life-saving skills.
He said in the winter of 2000, a man was fleeing police and jumped off the northbound bridge over the Tennessee River on U.S. 31. He said the man didn’t go into the water but was hiding under the bridge’s metal structure.
“He got cold holding onto a (beam) under there,” Chandler said. “I rappelled down and told him I was there to help him. I strapped him to me and lowered us both to a rescue squad boat in the water. I told him if he fought me I would let him go. … If I wasn’t there, he had about 30 minutes to live in the cold.”
He said another time Lt. Kevin Jackson and he rescued a mother and 11-year-old child in a structure fire on Fourth Avenue Northwest.
“They were already unconscious when we got to them,” he said. “We had to resuscitate them to get them breathing again. They were probably seconds from dying. Unfortunately, a toddler about 18 months old in the house didn’t make it.”
Better equipment
He smiles when he thinks of the technological advances the firefighting industry has embraced.
“There have been great improvements in equipment and tactics since I became a firefighter,” Chandler said. “The upgrade in (professional protection equipment, self-contained breathing apparatuses and) thermal imaging cameras so we can now see in smoke and heat have been truly life-savers. There have been so many little things we’ve done and added.”
He said since the 9/11 attacks in 2001, fire departments are better equipped to deal with structural building collapses such as the condominium collapse near Miami last week.
Chandler added that he has seen a gradual erosion of the family bonding of personnel in fire departments. He said the internet and smart phones have changed society forever.
“It’s a different generation now. When I started it was all about family, camaraderie. We’d all sit in the same room and talk,” he said. “Now everyone is in a different room with their face in their phones. There’s less of a family bond at the stations now. It’s that way with society in general. There’s less face-to-face communication.”
He said computers can’t replace the human interaction and energy needed to do this job.
“Computers can’t put out a fire. They can’t rescue people out of a wrecked vehicle. They don’t administer care on a medical emergency.”
Chandler said he plans to teach certification classes for the Alabama Fire College.
“My father (Max) told me to pick a career you love. ‘If you don’t enjoy it, there is no amount of money that will make it worthwhile’ he told me when I was growing up,” he said. “I’ve never dreamed of not coming to work. I learned the most important thing at the end of the day is the person next to you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.