Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge's observation building and new photography blind opened Saturday after eight months of construction, and visitors say the facilities have enhanced their viewing of sandhill cranes and other birds.
Michigan resident Teri Williams is visiting her son in Cullman this month and made her second ever trip to the refuge on Tuesday. The weather was wet and soggy, but the 500-square-foot photo blind kept Williams dry as she looked at the cranes, who spend the winter at the refuge.
“This is like something you would see in England or Scotland,” Williams said of the 13-window photo blind. “Birdwatching is really big over there.”
The photography blind can hold up to 30 people at once. Its construction is part of a $5.4 million project paid for by a federal grant that also includes renovations to the visitors center that are expected to be complete in the spring. Work at the refuge facilities off Alabama 67 in Decatur began March 13.
Williams said watching the flocks of birds that gather at the refuge reminds her of home.
“We have sandhill cranes in Michigan, and they migrate here,” Williams said. “Today I came to see the sandhill cranes and white pelicans and all the different waterfowl."
Williams last visited the refuge four years ago and said she noticed the trail leading to the observation building from the visitor center has been cleaned up and a new footbridge has been built.
Park ranger David Young said a Scouts BSA member from Hartselle built the bridge over the summer while working on his Eagle award.
Cullman resident Matthew Hullett was also visiting the new facilities Tuesday and was impressed by the new hardwood floor in the first floor of the observation building and the carpet on the second floor.
“They used to have a telescope and binoculars down here,” Hullett said. “I hope they bring those back.”
Young said there are plans to return the binoculars to the observation building as well as bleachers for the first floor viewing room.
"A lot of that stuff we'll end up putting in in the months to come," Young said. "We used to have a bird ID sign outside of the front windows, and we plan to bring that back or a refurbished one."
The two-floor building is currently empty apart from wildlife pictures on the second floor. Young said they added a new HVAC unit upstairs to help with temperature control.
Hullett, who visits the refuge every year, said he has not noticed many changes in the observation building other than the new flooring but is looking forward to utilizing the photography blind.
Young said he expects the visitors center off Alabama 67 to open sometime in the spring but did not have a specific date for completion.
“We’re just now focusing on interior renovations and we have to wait for that to be completed before we install the interpretive exhibits, the front desk and the nature store,” Young said. “We’re hoping for the spring, but that all depends on the supply chain and the weather.”
A new 5.5-mile hiking and biking trail east of the visitor center near the main entrance reopened earlier this fall.
The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge will hold guided bird walking tours this winter.
The free Waterfowl Wednesday walks will take place Dec. 7 and 21, Jan. 4 and 18, and Feb. 1 and 15 around the visitors center and observation building.
Participants can expect to see ducks, geese, cranes and other waterfowl during the walks, which will last one to two hours. The tour group will meet at 8 a.m. outside the visitors center.
No reservations are required. Bring binoculars and dress for the weather.
