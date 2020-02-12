The owner and an employee at Sunoco on 14th Street Southwest face gambling charges after a Decatur police undercover operation.
Decatur police said they had received citizen complaints this month about an illegal gambling operation at the business at 102 14th St. S.W.
During an undercover operation conducted by investigators at the business Monday, probable cause was established to arrest the store’s owner and employee, police said. Police identified the owner as Ameen Mohammed Alhubaishi, 36, and the employee as Sakher Ali Mohammed Saef, 25.
Investigators took the men into custody Monday and seized five gambling machines, police said.
In a release, their address was listed as 1602 Brookline Ave. S.W., Decatur.
The men were taken to Morgan County Jail and charged with promoting gambling, a misdemeanor, with bail set at $300 each, police said.
