Two Morgan County residents are in jail on drug charges following their arrest in a joint law enforcement operation on Tuesday, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon.
Richard Steven Palma, 36, of Decatur, and Ashley Nicole Wright, 22, of Danville, were under surveillance when they were arrested during a traffic stop as they left a residence in the 2100 block of Shady Grove Lane Southwest in Decatur.
Palma was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of heroin. Wright was charged with possession of methamphetamine, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Palma is being held without bond, and Wright was released from jail after posting a $1,000 bond, according to the Sheriff's Office.
A coordinated operation by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency found a large quantity of U.S. currency and controlled, prescription medication. Wright was found to have a crystalline substance that tested to be meth, authorities said. Authorities said tips from the public aided the arrests.
With the help of a new Sheriff's Office narcotics dog, a search of the residence yielded heroin, meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and firearms, one of which was reported stolen through the Hartselle Police Department, authorities said. Agents also located a pickup that contained several items that could be stolen, the Sheriff’s Office said.
