When Mason Postreich, a fourth grader at Chestnut Grove Elementary, hit the 1 million mark in the number of words read in the first nine weeks of the school year, he set a goal to do the same for each nine weeks of the school year.
Mission accomplished.
He reached 4 million words during spring break — with eight weeks left in the school year.
Mason is one of two Decatur City Schools students who have read more than 4 million words since the school year started. A check Thursday afternoon showed that Mason had read a total of 4,265,719 words, according to Chestnut Grove principal Rebekah Higgins.
“This is an amazing accomplishment for any student, especially an elementary student,” Higgins said.
Elementary and middle school students across the district participate in the Million Word Challenge, a program that the Decatur City Schools Foundation launched in August 2018 to encourage students to read more. The Accelerated Reader program is used to track the number of words students read, and after each book students take an online reading comprehension test.
“DCS students have read 772.1 million words (since August) with 79 students having read over 1 million while 17 of those have read over 2 million,” said Tony Willis, the system’s supervisor of accountability and special programs.
To give some context, Willis said: “Each Harry Potter book is around 100,000 words and the Bible has 770,000. So a million is like reading the entire Bible and then some.”
Luke Bergeson, the principal of Decatur Middle School, said the more students read the better they fare with academics overall, not only with school work but with standardized testing.
A program like Million Word Challenge “builds their reading stamina,” Bergeson said.
“We’ve consistently seen that students who read a high volume of words end up above grade level in state assessments,” said Superintendent Michael Douglas. “The more you read, the more successful you’re going to be in school.”
“We know it directly affects student achievement,” Higgins said.
Decatur Middle School has the only other student who’s read 4 million words this school year.
Hailey Castro, a 12-year-old sixth grader, has read 4,313,583 words, as of Thursday morning.
“I was going for a million (words this school year) because I read a million last year,” Hailey said. Then, “I was hoping to get 2 million, and I just kept reading.”
Mason came to Chestnut Grove just after the Thanksgiving break in 2019 and through last July, he read more than 1.1 million words.
For Mason and Hailey, reading at a high volume is a personal goal not a competition.
“I’m not competing with anyone,” Hailey said. “I just want to improve myself.”
Mason‘s favorite author is Rick Riordan, a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author of more than 20 novels for young readers, including the Percy Jackson series, the Kane Chronicles, the Magnus Chase series and his latest series, the Trials of Apollo. Mason is now reading the first book in that series.
“I like all kinds of mythology but my favorite would be Greek,” said 10-year-old Mason, who, like Hailey, prefers reading physical books to e-books. “All the creatures and the demi-gods and gods are interesting,” he said.
“I like spooky books,” said Hailey, and her favorite writer is Mary Downing Hahn, whose novels include ghost stories. She’s now reading “The Awakening of Sunshine Girl,” the second book in a paranormal fiction series.
As part of the Million Words Challenge, there was also a “March Madness” competition, from March 1-31, and Willis noted there was a “huge increase in reading from last year to this year” for that event.
“Last year we averaged 35,000 words per student during March and this year we averaged over 39,000,” Willis said. “Last year’s ‘March Madness’ total (words read) was barely over 200 million. This year it was over 241 million.”
According to district figures, Decatur Middle School won March Madness for the district’s middle schools, at more than 68.3 million total words read, and the magnet school combo of Ben Davis and Leon Sheffield led for the K-5 elementary schools, at more than 33.5 million total words read. Woodmeade and Eastwood elementary schools came in second and third, at more than 13.8 million and about 8.15 million, respectively.
