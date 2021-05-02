Work started Saturday on the second phase of a $4 million project at Chestnut Grove Elementary that will halt in-person instruction this month but bring the school up to current fire safety standards.
Chestnut Grove's 435 students had their final in-person instruction Friday and will transition to virtual learning for the rest of the academic year while the building is closed for upgrades.
The project scheduled over three consecutive summers was begun to replace the 31-year-old school’s heating and cooling system, but installation of fire-suppression sprinklers was later added.
Decatur City Schools Project Manager Lee Edminson said the school met Southern Building Codes for fire safety when it was constructed and that the building is not hazardous or violating codes. He said it made sense to add a sprinkler system while installing heating and cooling ducts and pipes.
“Why in the world when we’re ripping all the ceilings out would you not want to sprinkler a building to bring it up to the current code,” Edminson said.
Superintendent Michael Douglas said the renovation of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system triggered the need to improve the fire suppression system.
“Apparently once you touch something that was code back-when, you have to bring it up to current code,” Douglas said. “The fact that we’re doing HVAC, that dictates we bring fire safety up to the current code.”
Families have the option of sending Chestnut Grove students to Leon Sheffield Magnet Elementary’s campus where they can receive virtual instruction from their current teachers while supervised by other certified staff. Chestnut Grove Principal Rebekah Higgins said 42 of her students plan to go to the Leon Sheffield campus, and other families needing that option can contact her at 256-552-3092 or rebekah.higgins@dcs.edu.
The project’s $1.7 million second phase this summer will involve installing sprinklers and replacing the heating and cooling system in the school’s south wing and installing sprinklers in the office area. The heating and cooling system in the office area as well as chiller units for the entire school were installed last summer in phase one, which cost about $1 million. Phase two is scheduled for completion before students return to class Aug. 5.
The project’s $1.5 million third phase will be undertaken next summer. It will add sprinklers and replace the heating and cooling system in the north wing of the east-facing building.
Douglas said when the schedule for the second phase was made earlier this year, he was told it required 19 more days than provided by summer break, which begins May 28 for students. He said he made the decision to close the school to in-person instruction at the end of this academic year rather than extend the project into the start of the 2021-22 school year.
“If I’d known going in, we could have looked at portables, we could have looked at different locations,” he said. “But when you’re trying to make a decision in February, March,” there wasn’t time to adjust.
He said switching to online classes at the end of this school year made more sense because students and staff are already familiar with virtual learning, which has been required at times because of the pandemic, and they had covered the course of study before state testing in April, which is the system’s standard practice.
“Make no mistake, if we had known this last fall, this would not have been our first choice. But we would definitely rather impact the end of a year when everything has been covered than try to mess up the beginning of the (2021-22) school year.”
He said he will not allow the third phase next summer to interfere with in-person instruction and will choose an option such as splitting up the work if necessary.
Edminson said unlike with the Chestnut Grove building, which opened in 1990 without sprinklers, the school system now includes sprinklers when constructing schools, such as with the Austin High and Decatur High buildings that opened in August 2018.
“We won’t build buildings without sprinkler systems,” Edminson said. “It is safer. When you can throw water on a fire in a building, that’s a good thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.