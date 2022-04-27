One of the three finalists for chief of the Decatur Police Department is employed there, the other two retired from the department recently, and all agree that inadequate staffing and low morale are the department's major challenges.
The City Council, which interviewed each of the candidates for over an hour and a half Monday, will likely make a decision next month on which candidate will replace former police Chief Nate Allen, who resigned Jan. 27.
The finalists said they either didn’t plan on becoming a police chief or that the opportunity came a lot sooner than they expected in their careers.
Council President Jacob Ladner, who sets council agendas, said he will not be able to attend next week’s meeting so the council will likely make a selection at the May 9 work session.
The council interviewed interim Chief Todd Pinion, retired Capt. Chris Jones and retired Lt. James Buchli, all of whom Ladner said he views as internal candidates because of their work in the department. All three worked their way up through DPD, starting as patrolmen and then working in investigations and other units.
Pinion
A Harrin, Illinois, native, Pinion, 43, was promoted to captain in July 2021 after 17 years in the department. He admitted he was surprised to become interim chief six months later.
“I was thrown into the water in the hopes I could swim,” Pinion said.
Like the others, Pinion said the department needs more officers.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said the department’s full staffing would be 141 sworn officers, including 38 in the command staff. She said the department usually has seven vacancies annually, but there are more vacancies now and have been since late last year. The department now has 21 vacancies but that number was up to 30 in December, she said.
Pinion said the department hired eight new officers in the last three months and needs more. He said it’s important to sell Decatur and the opportunity to work in areas like SWAT, investigations, internal affairs and warrants.
“We’ve got a big enough department where we have specialty units that provide opportunities, but we’re small enough that we all know each other,” Pinion said. “There are lots of opportunities for growth, to move forward and to learn.”
Pinion said he has seen “improved morale” in his three months as interim chief.
“I’ve tried to push the department to be more family oriented,” Pinion said.
Pinion, who has 17 years in the department, said the distinction between him and Allen is that he grew up in the department. Allen come to Decatur after working in Knoxville, Tennessee.
“Chief Allen did a good job of going out into the community but he wasn’t able to connect with the officers,” Pinion said. “The officers know me and they know I’ll support them.”
Buchli
A Houston, Texas, native, Buchli, 49, retired last year after 24 years with DPD. He is now a part-time school resource officer with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. He said his first goal is to get back to full staff, which he believes would help morale.
“We need to change the culture of the department,” Buchli said. “It’s very important that we get back up to full staff because working short puts a real burden on the officers.”
Buchli said the police officers are the department's best recruiters, but only if they're happy. He pointed out that an officer recruited him when he was a Point Mallard Park lifeguard and that led to a law enforcement career.
Buchli said he wasn’t considering applying for the police chief job until a number of officers called him wanting him to apply. He said several former officers who are now with other departments said they would come back to DPD if he becomes chief.
Buchli said he would bring back retired officers to work as school resource officers so the department would have enough SROs for all of the city’s schools.
He also said it’s important that the police chief “gets out of the office and lets the community know we’re here for you.”
Jones
A Hartselle native, Jones, 49, is now an investigator for the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office after leaving DPD in June. He was with the department for 26 years. He said the key to increasing staffing levels is making sure DPD officers are happy.
“If our own officers are unhappy, who are they going to recruit?” Jones said. “Yes, you need to go to colleges, high schools and job fairs to recruit, but if an officer helps someone in the community with a problem, there’s no better way to recruit people to the department."
Jones said a big reason officers might be unhappy is if they get in trouble and written up over a minor offense when instead the mistake could be used to teach them a lesson.
“Real officers are going to screw up,” Jones said. “When you levy punishment, that’s a big morale killer.”
Jones said he would implement a discipline matrix that uses a point system so officers “know up front what the expectations are.” For example, a police officer shouldn’t get the same punishment for scratching his police vehicle as one who totals his vehicle.
Sandlin said the chief could work with the Personnel Board to establish a discipline matrix.
Jones said he likes the use of a recruiting team “but that’s not enough.” He said the department needs a full-time recruiter who will also work with new officers and help existing officers with a lot of human resources-type questions.
“One specific person could answer their questions while still doing the recruiting,” Jones said. “It boils down to is we’re working with 21- and 22-year-old people.”
Jones said the recruiter could also increase the number of times he or she contacts a potential recruit, which might give DPD an edge over a rival department for that recruit.
Jones said one problem he would address is making sure the workload is evenly divided among the four captains. He said sometimes a captain finds himself involved in leading too many units while another captain has a lighter workload.
“We must make sure our captains are trained and confident and feel like they’re not doing too much,” Jones said.
If chosen as the new chief, Jones said he would immediately meet with the command staff and then meet with the different shifts of officers. He said they’ve got to find new officers and then retain them.
“The reason we’re sitting here is morale, that and recruiting,” Jones said. “We would have an open conversation. I want to know what needs to be done to fix our problems.”
Budget inexperience
None of the candidates has experience in dealing with budgets, and all said they would depend heavily on city Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester. Last year’s budget was $16.61 million, plus the department has drug seizure funds and various earmarked corrections funds.
Pinion said he’s learning how to manage the department finances as the interim chief. Jones said he gave advice as a captain on items that might be included in a budget but he was never involved in the budgeting process.
The department has a plan for vehicle replacement created by Capt. George Silvestri that Pinion said he really likes.
If selected, Pinion said he would restart the Alternative Choices Education System program. This former DPD program is designed to provide children role models and improve the relationship between law enforcement and youth in the community.
Pinion said it’s also important that the department is proactive in fighting drugs, which he believes are a major catalyst for crime in the city.
The city has roughly 10,000 unserved warrants, so Buchli and Jones said they would bring back the Warrant Unit to reduce this number. Buchli said the unit would also hit flare-up spots of crime in the city.
Jones presented the City Council with a five-plus year plan of ideas, including the recruitment plan and discipline matrix. Some other parts of his plan include forming a Street Crimes Unit, expanding the Canine Unit so there is a dog on every shift, adding a Drone Unit for each shift, training one officer per shift as a drug recognition expert, and adding more commercial motor vehicle inspectors.
Jones said the city also needs a new public safety building that could be just for the Police Department or that would be shared by Police and Decatur Fire & Rescue.
Of the three candidates, only Pinion seemed to have an issue with moving to Decatur as required by the city. Buchli already lives in Decatur, and Jones said he would move to the city.
Pinion pointed out that he lives only “4,200 feet from the city limits,” but said he’s willing to discuss moving “if that’s a deal-breaker, although the current market makes it difficult to find a home. That’s not going to stop me from serving the community. This is where I work, eat, go to church and play.”
