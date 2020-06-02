A minor incident during a Decatur protest Sunday could have turned major, and Police Chief Nate Allen said its resolution may offer a lesson to all law enforcement about being attuned to their communities.
The protests took place in cities around the nation, and many turned violent. The 400 or so protesters in downtown Decatur, however, were peaceful. Like protesters in other cities they were decrying the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman pinned his neck against the ground. In words caught on video, Floyd said shortly before his death, “I can’t breathe.”
The Decatur protesters, almost as many white as black, congregated at the Morgan County Courthouse and marched up Lee Street to the parking lot of the former Lucky’s Supermarket on Sixth Avenue. Most held signs calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality, with chants of "I can't breathe," "Black lives matter," and "No justice, no peace."
Except for its location, the incident to which Allen referred was unrelated to the protest. A woman made a 911 call reporting domestic violence, and the dispatcher advised her to drive to the Police Department at City Hall on Lee Street. The man drove separately behind her. While the protest was just wrapping up and the crowd was returning on Lee Street to the courthouse, Decatur police officers pulled over the man’s vehicle.
“So we had about 100 or so protesters standing around and watching this traffic stop,” Allen said Monday. “And of course, it would be a young black male and we had white officers to stop them. It didn’t look good on the surface. The protesters all stopped and they rallied around, although they stayed on the side of the street, very orderly.”
Allen showed up shortly after the traffic stop.
“I arrived on the scene there and got the guy back in his car. We didn’t know what was going on then, so we wanted to move them away from this particular location. The young black male was very cooperative with us. We were able to move him on and calm the situation.
“It could have gotten very, very much out of hand, but it worked out very well.”
Allen said that incident, and the peaceful protest, are attributable in large part to the Police Department’s ongoing efforts at engaging with the community. Part of that engagement, he said, is acknowledging their frustration over the death of Floyd and other black men at the hands of police.
“It’s an important outlet for them,” Allen said of Sunday’s protest. “We want people to be able to vent their frustrations in a legal, positive way.”
Most at the protesters said they had experienced no problems with the Decatur Police Department, but they also expressed concern that incidents like the deaths of Floyd in Minneapolis and Ahmaud Arbery three months ago in Georgia can happen anywhere.
"I think it's more of a national problem than a local one, but it could happen here," said Latasha Gray, who attended with her children. "That's why I think it's very important that we are here protesting, so it does not become an issue in Decatur. I have sons, nephews and cousins — black men — and I don't want this to happen to them."
Allen said properly handling the protest itself was a small part of the effort to avoid the sort of violence that has come with protests in many cities.
“I think it falls back down to my relationship with the community,” said Allen, who noted he always gives out his personal cellphone number at community meetings. “If I didn’t have a relationship — or if any chief or police department doesn’t have that relationship — with the community, then in my opinion you lose your legitimacy to be a police officer.
“Our legitimacy comes from the people. If the people don’t believe in us and believe we’re doing the right thing, then they won’t abide by the things we ask them to do.”
Incident at Target
The only visible police presence at Sunday afternoon’s protest involved cruisers assisting the crowd by blocking intersections as they marched along Lee Street.
That low-key presence contrasted with a heavy police presence at the Target in Decatur on Sunday evening. As many as 20 cruisers, both from Decatur police and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, lined the parking lot in front of Target, with up to a dozen officers standing at the front door.
Sheriff’s spokesman Mike Swafford explained the concern came when an edited version of a flyer about the afternoon rally was published on social media. The revised version had the following words at the bottom: “Looting portion of protest to begin at 8 p.m. at the Crossroads Target.”
“It didn’t appear to be credible, probably just a prankster doing something online, but it only takes one for things to unravel,” Swafford said. “We’ve been watching other cities and in a lot of cases they had a peaceful protest just like we did, and at some point it evolves into violence and destruction. That’s what we were concerned about.”
He said Target, which has shut down some stores in large cities due to protest-related looting, decided to board up and close the Decatur store at 6 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office and Police Department coordinated in deciding how to respond to the possible threat.
“The two agencies agreed to just show that we are here, that we are willing to protect property and persons, to let people know that we do take such threats seriously,” Swafford said. "Hopefully that prevents future incidents or other protests devolving into what we've seen elsewhere."
Few people were in the Target parking lot when law enforcement first arrived, but more and more people came when they saw the large police presence. Not all were happy about it.
“This is ridiculous,” said Torris Orr as he watched police Sunday night. “The flyer was obviously edited. It was silly. Do they really think we’re going to tear up a Target? This doesn’t show any trust in the black members of the community. It’s nothing but a fake poster. If they really trusted us, they would not have this response.”
Augustine Juan also expressed frustration at the heavy police presence. He said he opposed any violence or property destruction, but was glad blacks protested disparate treatment by police because it’s more difficult for Hispanics — some of whom are undocumented or have family members who are — to speak out.
“Police don’t treat us the same,” he said. “For someone to take a stand — that’s a good thing.”
Swafford said he thought the parking lot filled up not because of the social media post, but because the novelty of seeing such a heavy law enforcement presence. He said several anti-police comments were yelled out during the incident, “but it was probably just teenagers being goofy.”
Swafford said that, compared to many cities, Decatur got through the day smoothly.
“The people of Decatur and Morgan County can pat themselves on the back,” he said. "Compared to what we see elsewhere, we basically had a barbecue (Sunday) night. Someone could have brought a grill and some hot dogs and it would have been perfect.”
Allen said the agencies had to take the threat seriously because it advocated criminal activity, not a lawful protest.
“I have a very strong tie with the community here, but we have some of what I call professional protesters who go around creating havoc in your community and leaving,” he said. “We weren’t protecting Target from our own residents. We protected Target from the outside folks who may have read that post and decided they were going to hit Decatur’s Target.”
