Decatur police said an investigation is ongoing after a woman arrived at a Decatur Fire & Rescue station with a child who later died at a Decatur hospital.
The woman arrived at Station 1 at 9:42 this morning and told personnel that the child had been struck by a vehicle at her residence in the 600 block of Seventh Avenue Southwest in Decatur.
Police and fire personnel began lifesaving procedures and contacted First Response ambulance. The child was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where he later died. Decatur police said traffic homicide officers responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
