Julia Senn is retiring from Decatur City Schools this winter, after 34 years with the district.
Senn has been the child nutrition program supervisor for 21 years, according to chief school financial officer Mandi Jones.
Senn started in 1987 as a CNP manager and was promoted to CNP assistant supervisor in 1998. The following year, she was promoted to her current position as CNP supervisor.
