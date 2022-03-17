A workshop designed to help parents learn how trauma impacts a child’s life is scheduled for March 28 and then again for April 19.
Bruce Jones, Decatur City Schools outreach coordinator, will lead the 6 p.m. workshops, called “Trauma Informed Parents Providing Mental and Emotional Support for Children.”
The March 28 workshop will be at Decatur High School while the April 19 workshop will be at Decatur Middle School.
