Chipotle Mexican Grill plans to build a restaurant in the Decatur Shopping Plaza along Beltline Road Southwest, a city official said Thursday.
Tom Polk, development services manager with the city Building Department, said Thursday that the Denver, Colorado-based company plans to build a 2,300-square-foot standalone restaurant east of the Kroger Fuel Stop.
Polk said the architect has submitted the permit application and the plans for the exterior, which the landlord owns, and the interior, which is done to the specifications of the tenant, for property at 1107 Beltline Road S.W.
“Once the plans and permit application is submitted, it becomes public record,” Polk said.
Chipotle is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants, according to its quarterly report released April 21, and it has more than 85,000 employees.
"We opened 19 new restaurants including one relocation during the quarter and closed two restaurants, bringing the total restaurant count to 2,638," the company said in a news release announcing its first quarter results. "We have several restaurants set to open and another 49 under construction; however, we have begun to see construction delays and have preemptively delayed groundbreaking on the majority of projects in April."
Chipotle has restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. According to its most recent quarterly report, revenue in the first quarter increased to $1.4 billion, an increase of 7.8% compared with the same quarter a year ago, This was driven by a 3.3% increase in comparable restaurant sales. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company reported that its digital sales grew 80.8% and accounted for 26.3% of sales for the quarter. The company's stock hit its low for the year, $465.21 on March 18 but closed Thursday at $878.55.
The Decatur Chipotle will be a tenant in the development operated by Decatur Ventures, which is controlled by Davis Drive Partners LLC of Kennesaw, Georgia, according to Alabama secretary of state records. Decatur Shopping Plaza has added a dozen retail stores or restaurants in the past two years. The shopping center's future appeared bleak when Kmart shut down in 2016, leaving only Kroger and a few smaller retailers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.