The candidate who was chosen to be Decatur Youth Services director and initially accepted the job, ultimately rejected it to keep an Athens State University job that paid about $9,000 less.
The city is seeking a replacement for longtime director Bruce Jones, who retired in January. Youth Services is a program created to help at-risk youths and their families with issues related to poverty.
Richard Collie, who serves as coordinator of student inclusion, received a raise from $55,000 to $63,173 in his annual salary at Athens State, university spokesman Chris Latham said Tuesday.
The advertised pay range for DYS director is $70,854 to $107,812 annually. City Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin offered Collie $72,000 a year — $8,827 more than the Athens State offer — with an increase to $76,000 after the first year. He initially took the offer in February and then turned it down the day after Athens State offered the raise.
Collie’s pay and rejection of the city job is at issue because some Decatur City Council members are unhappy with the city's negotiations and want Mayor Tab Bowling to try again.
Councilman Billy Jackson is pushing a resolution, scheduled to be voted on Monday, to try again with Collie. He believes Collie would accept the job if the city did a “fair negotiation that didn’t start on the bottom rung.”
Jackson said he doesn’t know if Collie, who did not return calls, would be willing to talk to the city again. Jackson said he hasn’t spoken with Collie since the day he turned down the job.
“We need to call him and, if he turns us down, we have other issues to deal with,” Jackson said.
Jackson said the city never starts an employee at the bottom of the salary range. He said Collie told him he would have taken between $80,000 and $85,000.
Sandlin said after Collie turned down the job that his experience didn’t warrant a higher offer in the job range.
Jackson got support from Council President Paige Bibbee. She said she wants Jackson to be more specific with his resolution and include directions on a salary range that the mayor should offer Collie.
“I voted to hire Collie from the start, and I think Billy has a point,” Bibbee said.
Bibbee said she’s concerned that someone possibly intervened and talked Collie out of coming to Decatur.
Councilwoman Kristi Hill will introduce a countering resolution for Monday’s meeting to offer the job to Lemzel Johnson, who serves as DYS programs supervisor.
The fact that Collie took less money to remain at Athens State “tells me that he likes where he’s at,” Hill said.
Hill said she won’t believe someone interfered “unless someone gives me some factual information.”
Jackson contends it’s not the Human Resources director’s job to negotiate directors’ contracts. He said it’s always been the mayor’s job to negotiate contracts with directors after they’re chosen by the City Council.
Bowling pointed out that Sandlin negotiated recent directors’ contracts, including those of the chief financial officer, landfill director, police chief and fire chief.
“I’ve never negotiated a contract, not that I’m not capable of doing it,” Bowling said. “Richelle has done a wonderful job in the past of negotiating contracts.”
But Jackson insisted that allowing Sandlin to handle the negotiation “is not following protocol of the history of this city. HR is not a department of the city. The mayor is the executive officer who should negotiate (directors') contracts.”
Councilman Charles Kirby said he also doesn’t think it was a good negotiation.
“I think Billy made a decent point,” Kirby said. “I’m not sure we ever negotiated in good faith.”
Councilman Chuck Ard said it’s “absolutely absurd” and a waste of time to try to negotiate with Collie again.
“We offered him the job and his company offered more money,” Ard said. “It’s fine that he got a better offer. Why should we continue to want to hire him?”
Hill said she asked for the opposing resolution because Collie “had already turned us down. The vote was unanimous to allow HR to negotiate and make an offer. I’ve always trusted Richelle, and she made the offer while consulting with (CFO) John (Andrzejewki) and Tab.”
Hill said she thought both candidates were "rock stars" and she’s fine with Johnson.
Ard, who supported Johnson initially, said Johnson was next in line and is a good candidate, “so I’m ready to go hire him as director.”
