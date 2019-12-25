Remembering the self-centeredness he felt as a child during Christmas, Tony Edwards feared how the growing commercialization of the holiday would impact his children. Focused on teaching his daughters, then 7 and 5, about giving rather than receiving, Edwards and his wife cooked and delivered meals to the homeless on Christmas Day.
The lesson was done — or so they thought.
“We were only going to do it one year. But, after that first year, our kids said, ’Are we going back this year? We want to,' ” Tony Edwards said.
This Christmas Day, for the eighth straight year, while many children play with new toys and families gather together, the Edwards family — Tony, his wife Jennifer and their children, 15-year-old Elexus, 13-year-old Madison and 7-year-old Tony — will feed the community’s homeless.
“I like that we aren’t just sitting at home around the Christmas tree and opening presents all day. We are able to give to others and show God’s love,” Madison Edwards said.
Yes, Tony and Jennifer Edwards said, their children will open gifts Christmas morning — “They’ll probably get us up at 5 a.m. like they usually do,” Tony Edwards said with a laugh — but the highlight of their holiday will come after the unwrapping of the presents.
Around mid-morning, toting freshly cooked green beans, macaroni and chicken, the Edwardses, joined by members of Decatur Church of Christ, will serve lunch at Hands Across Decatur. The nonprofit organization, which provides food, clothing and job assistance, reaches dozens of people in the homeless community every week.
The outreach effort contradicts what Christmas, for many, has become. According to the National Retail Federation, shoppers in the U.S. will spend $730 billion, or an average of $1,047, during the winter holiday season.
“I feel like Christmas has almost become a time where you buy for yourself or buy stuff for someone who can give you something in return. Jennifer and I didn’t want our kids to have that same attitude. By serving the homeless, we are doing something for someone who can’t and may never be able to give us something material,” said Tony Edwards, outreach evangelist at Decatur Church of Christ.
The Edwardses, who started the outreach holiday tradition in Birmingham, brought the ministry to Decatur two years ago. This marks their third Christmas serving Decatur’s homeless community.
“In Birmingham, all you had to do was go downtown and the homeless were there. It’s not that way here. They’re dispersed, they move around a lot and sometimes they don’t want to be bothered,” Tony Edwards said.
After trying to find the homeless encampments the first year and serving lunch from Decatur Church of Christ the second year, the Edwards connected with Hands Across Decatur via Heather Vandiver, a church member and homeless advocate.
“A couple of months ago, I asked Ms. Sue (Terrell) at Hands Across Decatur if anybody served food on Christmas. She said, ‘No.’ I told her to put us down from now on to serve a Christmas lunch every year,” Tony Edwards said.
While the Edwardses do not expect anything in return, like many service opportunities, they receive more than they give.
“There’s nothing else I would rather do on Christmas,” Elexus Edwards said. “It makes me so happy to see how excited the people we are serving get.”
Jennifer Edwards, principal at West Decatur Elementary School, described the experience of serving members of the homeless community, from teenagers, veterans and senior citizens to recovering alcoholics and individuals who missed one paycheck, as eye-opening.
“Hearing the stories of how they became homeless really impacted me. It is heart-wrenching. You hear their stories and realize that it could be you one day. It also made me feel so blessed. We may not have everything we want, but we have everything we need,” Jennifer Edwards said. “Doing this every year is a win-win. It keeps us humble and, hopefully, gives them hope.”
Along with the Edwards family and Decatur Church of Christ, the River City Fraternal Order of Eagles and Hartselle Church of Christ will oversee outreach efforts to feed individuals in need on Christmas. The Eagles, a nonprofit organization, will deliver food to clients with Meals on Wheels and More today, and Hartselle Church of Christ will provide Christmas lunch to hundreds across Morgan County. Last year, the church served 700 meals on Christmas.
“There’s no greater feeling than to do something for someone that can’t do anything for you — to give just to give, there’s nothing like it,” Tony Edwards said. “I want my children to understand that. I want them to live their lives helping everyone they can, every opportunity they get. That is my Christmas wish.”
