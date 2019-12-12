Ten months after Aldi grocery stores bought the former Calvary Assembly of God church building on Beltline Road Southwest, the vacant building is deteriorating and has become a magnet for the homeless.
Chief Code Inspector David Lee said the city’s Community Development Department recently received a report from the Police Department that homeless people had broken in and were staying in the building. The city issued a citation after a code enforcement officer visited the property.
The citation cites the building for violations of the International Property Maintenance Code:
• The exterior property areas "are not maintained in a clean, sanitary and safe condition," according to the citation.
• "Vacant structures are open and unsecured."
• "Window glazings contain holes."
Code Enforcement Officer Josh Sloan said he saw evidence of homeless people inside the building, which is on a major commercial corridor. It is next to Publix and on a section of the Beltline that has average daily traffic of more than 29,000 vehicles, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Lee said his department sent a notice to the owner in Tennessee, "so there is a current action on the church building.”
The citation says all corrections must be made by Dec. 23 unless the owner requests an extension. If the owner doesn't comply, the city can declare the building a public hazard, demolish it and place a lien on the property. Community Development has the flexibility to allow for more time if it knows the owner is working to correct the problems.
A company official said Aldi Inc., which bought the property in February for $2.5 million as the site for a new grocery store, assured a city code enforcement officer that it would take care of the problem, according to Lee.
Scott Martsolf, Aldi real estate director in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, said his company has taken steps to secure the building.
“We own the property, and we hope to start demolition in the near future,” Martsolf said.
In November 2018, Aldi received approval from the city’s Planning Commission for the 9.9-acre site plan. Last month, the Planning Commission voted to extend the approval of the site plan for another year.
Engineer Brian Harris, of Gonzalez-Strength & Associates in Birmingham, said at the meeting that the planned 20,492-square-foot building will be the “new prototype that Aldi is doing all over the Southeast.” The entrance will be off Glenn Street.
Martsolf said his company is trying to coincide construction of the new grocery store with the ending of the lease of the Aldi store in the Plumtree Center.
“We look to start construction late next year,” Martsolf said.
