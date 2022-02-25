Action is expected to crank up during the upcoming paving season on the Church Street Southeast overhaul and the adjustment of Beltline Road Southwest intersections, state officials said.
Allen Teague, an Alabama Department of Transportation pre-construction engineer, told the Decatur-area Metropolitan Planning Organization on Wednesday that the adjustment of the left turn lanes on Beltline Road Southwest at the intersections with Central Parkway and Sandlin Road should start in about a month.
Wiregrass Construction won the Beltline contract with a bid of just over $1.8 million.
Funded by ATRIP II money, the project involves moving left-turn lanes on the Beltline at the two intersections to the left to create improved sight lines so drivers on the Beltline can turn under a permissive signal rather than having always to wait for a left-turn arrow signal.
Teague said the “contractor is waiting on the fabrication of the slotted drains,” and he hopes work will begin work in March.
The state is managing the Beltline project. City Engineer Carl Prewitt said they will close the intersection on which they are working and put up a temporary traffic light so traffic can use the Wilson Morgan Park service road to go to Central Parkway or Sandlin Road.
Teague said they hope to seek bids in May on the paving of Church Street Northeast east of U.S. 31, near Bunge North America, from Somerville Road to Riverview Avenue.
The MPO voted to increase the cost for the Church Street project by $404,302 to $1.3 million. Decatur is paying $259,378, with federal funding covering the remainder.
Prewitt is managing this MPO project, and he said the construction would likely begin in June or July.
“This really is more of an overhaul than repaving,” Prewitt said. “We will leave the curb and gutter but rebuild the base and asphalt.”
Decatur City Council President Jacob Ladner said Church Street is showing major problems.
“They will have to do a lot of work to that street because of all of the truck traffic to those industries,” Ladner said.
Prewitt said traffic control “will be tricky” because so many 18-wheelers use Church Street to go to and from industries like Bunge and Hyosung, but the method of traffic control likely won’t be determined until the initial construction meeting with the contractor.
In other business:
• The MPO voted to increase the cost of the paving of U.S. 31 South from Thomas L. Hammons Road to Huntsville-Brownsferry Road by $407,306 to $3.56 million. The state is paying for $712,692 of the project and federal funding is covering the remainder, MPO Director Dewayne Hellums said.
• It also voted to increase the cost of resurfacing Alabama 36 from New Cut Road to U.S. 31 South by $940,333 to $1.88 million. The state is paying $375,911 and federal money is covering the remainder. Curtis Vincent, ALDOT North Region engineer, said he expects this project to occur during fiscal 2022.
• The MPO added the replacement of sidewalks along Sixth Avenue Northeast, from Moulton Street to Wilson Street, to its Transportation Improvement Program. Decatur will pay $160,000 of the $800,000 project and it’s getting $640,000 in federal funds.
• The cost of the Morgan County Commission’s plan to replace a road culvert and approaches on West Morgan Road over Bakers Creek increased by $12,540, to $104,539. Federal funds make up $83,631 of the cost with the county paying $20,908. Teague said the county hopes to seek bids in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.