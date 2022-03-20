First Response Ambulance Service's short notice that it would cease service in Decatur last week initially caused scrambling to cover gaps, but officials with the city and its remaining ambulance service said they're confident residents will be adequately covered going forward.
First Response gave the city a 27-hour notice on Monday that it would cease service at 5 p.m. Tuesday, leaving Decatur Morgan Hospital Emergency Medical Services as Decatur's only ambulance service provider. The action admittedly surprised city officials even though First Response owner David Childers had said in a lawsuit he filed in December against the city and hospital that they were financially damaging his business.
City Emergency Management Services Director Chris Phillips said First Response didn’t run an emergency call after 3 p.m. Tuesday.
“As luck would have it, the city broke loose with (emergency) calls at that time,” Phillips said.
Phillips said First Response had three ambulances “marked unavailable,” while the hospital ambulance service scrambled to get the calls. The hospital was able to put some ambulances in action that were previously scheduled for non-emergency calls, he said.
As the hospital rushed to get all of the calls covered, Phillips said, the First Response ambulances suddenly became available to take care of three non-emergency calls to transport dialysis patients.
“They (First Response) made the hospital take the 911 calls and just sat there and did nothing,” Phillips said.
Fire Chief Tracy Thornton, who is also chairman of the Ambulance Regulatory Board, said he wasn’t aware of Tuesday’s incident but wasn’t surprised.
“There’s been several days where First Response’s trucks would show up on the CAD (Morgan County 911’s computer-aided dispatch system), but they’re marked busy or unavailable,” Thornton said.
Phillips called First Response’s lack of response during Tuesday’s time of need “typical” of Childers' management of his ambulance service in the city. Phillips said the operating style was a reason the city and First Response had often been at odds, especially over response times, since the company began serving Decatur in 2012.
Ongoing adjustments
Phillips and Thornton said the sudden absence of First Response is requiring ongoing adjustments, but they’ve had a positive experience so far dealing with the hospital ambulance service.
“It’s not a good situation, but Decatur Morgan is actually working very hard to meet the city’s needs,” Phillips said.
The City Council approved a temporary license for Decatur Morgan Hospital to run an ambulance service on a limited based in February 2021. Six months later, the hospital announced it was starting a full-time ambulance service and the council issued a certificate of public necessity and convenience to the DMH Ambulance Service.
Hospital Chief Executive Officer Kelli Powers said in an email Friday that the First Response exit didn’t change what her ambulance service is doing.
“We continued to run our service in the same manner we were before, just taking a few extra calls each day — primarily for non-emergent transports,” Powers said.
Powers said the hospital's ambulance service has been doing most of the city’s 911 calls for some time.
“First Response was primarily doing non-emergent transports,” Powers said. “We were already exceeding the city's requirement of three trucks per service by running five trucks (on 24-hour shifts).”
Powers said the five ambulances are operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The hospital service has nine trucks and is planning on purchasing three more. Each ambulance is equipped with power stretchers, Zoll patient monitors, LUCAS devices, stair chairs and other state-of-the-art equipment.
She said the ambulance service employees 65 people, including a full-time registered nurse and PRN as needed.
“We are staffing up to be able to have six trucks running 24/7. We still have some vacancies and also have staff that have been hired but have not started,” Powers said.
Phillips said three ambulances were added to run non-emergency calls during staggered 12-hour periods.
“Having the three ambulances will really help, especially since it's not unusual for the hospital to have to make psychiatric transfers to Dothan and Fultondale, so one of their trucks is gone for a really long time,” Phillips said.
Phillips said he had been working with Morgan County 911 and First Response on a triage system that helps in the evaluation of calls to set priority in response and will continue trying to create this system for DMH.
The triage system is used by a number of emergency centers across the nation. It helps 911 dispatchers decide if the emergency call is a heart attack or “someone saying their leg has been hurting for several days. It’s a very solid system,” Phillips said.
Thornton said the city will now go back to managing the ambulance service ordinance as it did when it had only one ambulance provider. DMH made its response time requirements in February, but the chief knows the loss of the competing services will shift demands.
“It’s been such a whirlwind the last few months,” Thornton said. “We’ll need to take a look at the ordinance and how to manage it. The most important thing is to make sure they have the trucks and the coverage.”
Ordinance changes
City officials and Childers have been arguing about response times and the age of his ambulances for years. This led the City Council to change the city ordinance managing emergency medical services in 2019 to impose fines on an ambulance service if it does not meet certain requirements, particularly in response times.
Childers objected to parts of the ordinance when it was first passed and continued to do so even after modifications were made. Earlier this month after his company was fined for having insufficient vehicles in service since Jan. 14, he said call volume and per-call revenue were too low for his company to meet the city's requirement.
Phillips said Childers didn't put a priority on emergency calls.
“They didn’t care about the city,” Phillips said. “All they cared about was doing those BLS (non-emergency) calls like dialysis transports in which they make money. They didn’t want to do 911 calls.”
Childers, who could not be reached for comment for this article, has repeatedly said non-emergency calls were the moneymakers for his service. In contrast, emergency calls in Decatur were money losers because of the high number of indigent patients and the low health insurance reimbursements, he said.
Childers told the ARB at its March 8 meeting that the hospital was handling 99% of the non-emergency calls.
Thornton said First Response’s providing only a short termination notice is why the city's new ambulance service ordinance initially required services to have a $2 million performance bond. The city reduced the bond to $250,000 and then eliminated it completely in October 2020 after finding out underwriters would not support a bond for First Response.
“Luckily, Decatur Morgan was there to fill the void,” Thornton said.
