Mayor Tab Bowling said Decatur should consider using part of the almost $11 million it expects in American Rescue Plan Act funding to extend sewer to areas of the city where growth is likely — provided the grant allows spending on infrastructure.
The act signed in March is a $1.9 trillion package intended to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including the public health and economic impacts.
An initial estimate at the time President Joe Biden signed the act showed Decatur receiving $12 million, but the amount allocated to the city ended up being $10.88 million. Federal guidance on how cities can use the money has also fluctuated.
That leaves Bowling and fellow city officials worried that the grant could be reduced again and that guidelines on how the city can spend the money could change.
“We continue to hurry up and wait,” Bowling said. “I think it is wise to sit tight until September, until we can get more facts. We don’t want to spend money from the stimulus funds and then have to find a way to pay it back.”
Councilman Billy Jackson said the city doesn’t need to wait to get the act’s details and requirements.
“We have to clearly make sure what the federal government will allow us to do,” Jackson said.
However, Bowling said it appears the guidelines may allow the city to spend the grant funding on infrastructure.
Guidance in May from the the U.S. Department of the Treasury outlining an interim final rule on how the Rescue Plan Act will be applied said the proposed rule provides state and local governments "with wide latitude to identify investments in water and sewer infrastructure that are of the highest priority for their own communities, which may include projects on privately-owned infrastructure.”
Bowling said if that remains the case when a final rule is issued, he would like to “extend sewer to areas where we know we’ll see growth.” Among those possible growth areas, Bowling said, are Decatur’s annexed area along Alabama 20 in Limestone County and near Modaus Road and Shady Grove Lane in the Austin High School area of Southwest Decatur.
The city has had mixed results with extending utilities to areas previous councils believed would grow. Decatur has yet to see the growth it expected along Alabama 20 with its sewer extension in the early 2000s.
The city and DU spent $9.56 million in 2017 on the Beltline Road sewer extension north of Gordon Terry Parkway. The city began requiring annexation if a property owner wanted to hook up to sewer. That garnered a few additions, like the Holiday Inn Express and a Mapco gas station, but so far not as many as city officials had hoped.
The most recent was in late 2018 when the city began a $1 million sewer extension from Alabama 67 to the Old River Road area as part of an agreement with developer Howard Morris and his family.
That extension led not only to the Morris family beginning the construction of at least 44 homes but another single-family subdivision and a town home development. Construction is still in the early stages on all three.
The stimulus funds could help the city with possible utility extensions, especially after the 2018 sewer extension emptied a savings account of water resale funds that city officials created to boost economic expansion.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said he “agrees 100%” with Bowling that sewer extensions are needed in areas of possible growth.
“We’ve got to get sewer to certain areas so it can be developed,” McMasters said. “And I don’t consider sewer as an incentive. We’ve got to have sewer if we want an area developed.”
Diane Widener, whose co-owns about 67 acres with her family on the south side of Modaus Road, said she would welcome a sewer extension.
Widener said one well-known developer who inquired about purchasing and building on her land backed off after finding she doesn’t have sewer access.
“That would be great,” Widener said of Bowling’s proposal for a sewer extension to her area. “I’ve learned not to get my hopes too high because nothing is worse than getting a ray of sunshine and then a tornado blows in.”
Jackson said he doesn’t believe in the “build it and they will come” philosophy. He has opposed other utility extensions promoted for growth during his 24-year tenure.
“We don’t always see the development we expect,” Jackson said.
McMasters and Jackson said they would like to find a way to make sure all of the city’s residents have sewer access. They said there are still pockets of residents on septic tanks, particularly in the Flint and Burningtree areas.
