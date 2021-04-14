Decatur is starting its mosquito control program this week.
Street & Environmental Services employees are looking for any potential mosquito breeding grounds in stagnant water and then treating these areas.
Fogger machines will begin spraying in residential areas on the week of May 23, or earlier if needed. All treatments are approved for use by the Environmental Protection Agency.
The city welcomes input from residents on areas that needs treatment. Requests can be submitted to the city at 256-341-4740. Residents are also encouraged to call if they would like a yard inspection at their households.
The city works diligently to minimize impact to bees so it has an annual list of registered beekeepers in Decatur provided by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries. Spray truck drivers receive this list so they know which areas to avoid.
Beekeepers are encouraged to check their registration status each year by contacting Street & Environmental Services.
