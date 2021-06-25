A reorganization of the Street and Environmental Services Department and Engineering Department, approved this week by the Decatur City Council, will slowly occur over the next few months, Mayor Tab Bowling said.
The council voted 3-1 Monday to approve Bowling’s proposed changes to these city departments. Councilman Hunter Pepper was absent. The reorganization is taking place in conjunction with the planned Sept. 30 retirement of Street and Environmental Services Director Rickey Terry.
His department will be broken up with the changes. The Street division will move under City Engineer Carl Prewitt, who gets a 10% pay increase for overseeing the division, and he will continue to answer to Director of Development Dane Shaw.
An Environmental Services Department director will be hired to oversee the Sanitation division — which is responsible for garbage and debris collections — and the city maintenance garage.
“Some of the changes will begin in July but it will be a slow process,” Bowling said.
The Personnel Board approved job descriptions Thursday, and that allows Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin to begin the search for the new Environmental Services director. The advertised pay range will be $70,854 to $107,813.
“We hope we can present a group of candidates for the City Council to consider and then we get a new director hired so there’s time to shadow Rickey before he retires,” Bowling said.
Bowling said the city also needs to hire a third engineer because the workload has gotten so heavy for Prewitt and engineer Courtney Johnson. The Personnel Board on Thursday approved hiring an engineer for the start of fiscal 2022 on Oct. 1. The pay for the new engineer position will range from $58,153 to $88,487.
The council majority went along with Bowling’s proposed plan even though Councilman Billy Jackson was opposed to the changes.
---
'Too much bureaucracy'
Jackson said it would make more sense to put the Street and Sanitation divisions and the Engineering department back under the city engineer as they were before then-Mayor Don Kyle and the City Council in 2016 separated Engineering and created the Street and Environmental Services Department.
The new plan creates four levels of management over the Street division — the division manager, the city engineer, the director of development and the mayor — and Jackson said “this is just too much bureaucracy.”
Jackson also pointed out that the city “could save $100,000” by not hiring another director and just making Prewitt the director. He said he also thinks the departments should solve staff shortages and equipment problems before the council makes such a major change.
“Putting the departments back under the city engineer like it used to be would be more efficient,” Jackson said.
However, the council majority approved the reorganization plan with the support of Terry, Street division Manager Wayne Wascavage and Sanitation division Manager Kip Carter.
Wascavage said he already deals with the city engineer daily about drainage pipes and other Street division issues.
“A lot of the stuff I do I have to talk to Carl (Prewitt) two or three times a day,” Wascavage said. “He seems to have the same ideas I have.”
Wascavage said his division also works closely with Sanitation and Parks and Recreation. He often pulls crews off their road work to help Sanitation when it needs help in catching up on debris collections. His crews often support Parks and Recreation with its tree crews.
The biggest change in the last 10 years is he doesn’t have the concrete crew that he once had so those types of projects have to be outsourced, Wascavage said.
Depending on the time of year, Carter said it usually takes a week to 10 working days to do its debris routes in the city. Street division employees help out when he gets two weeks behind. This occasionally occurs, especially after a damaging thunderstorm.
The Sanitation and Street divisions' crews have been involved in the cleanup following the June 12 storm that left widespread damage in the Hickory Hills subdivision and parts of Southeast Decatur.
---
More work ahead
Carter said debris pickup will need to expand from eight to 10 routes when the new subdivisions are finished off Old River Road and Point Mallard Drive in Southeast Decatur.
“We will need another crew when the subdivisions are finished,” Carter said.
The Street and Sanitation divisions are both shorthanded, with Wascavage down two people in Street and Carter needing four in Sanitation.
Bowling said all of the city’s departments have employee shortages “but this is not different from any other business in the city and even the nation. This is a nationwide problem.”
There are equipment needs, like a sweeper for the Street division, but Terry said they’re doing much better with vehicles in both departments. He said 65% to 75% of the garbage trucks are new.
He said the problem is there are long waits for all orders for new trucks and other big equipment.
“If you approved a truck tomorrow, it won’t be ready until 2023,” Terry said.
Council President Jacob Ladner said he felt he needed to support the decision that the mayor, Sandlin and the division managers and department directors made on the reorganization.
Councilman Kyle Pike said he discussed the reorganization with the department and division heads and Bowling before casting his vote.
“They said it will make things better,” Pike said. “They deal with everything on a day-to-day basis.”
