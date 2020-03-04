The city of Decatur’s Street Department is repairing today a sinkhole off Lafayette Street Northeast at the edge of City Center Village.
Rickey Terry, director of Street and Environmental Services, said the sinkhole begins on city property and stretches onto the senior apartment complex’s property. Repairing the sinkhole gives Village residents an alternate exit from their homes.
Center Center residents submitted a petition recently to Mayor Tab Bowling complaining that the Carnegie Carnival parade on Feb. 22 and other parades block them in their apartment complex.
Repairing the sinkhole would give residents an alternate route out of the apartment complex when the city needs to block off historic Bank Street for parades and other events.
