The city of Decatur’s fiscal 2020 finances withstood the coronavirus pandemic's economic blows and finished with a better bottom line than expected, officials said this week.
The city had expected revenues to take a major hit because of the pandemic, but Kyle Demeester of the Finance Department said Decatur's bottom line finished about $2.2 million ahead of budget for the fiscal year.
City Council President Jacob Ladner said revenues got a boost because online tax revenues went from roughly $1.1 million in 2019 to $2.2 million in 2020.
Remaining revenues finished with a 1% gain, rising from $32.8 million to $33.3 million this year, Ladner said.
All of the online tax revenue distributed by the state to Decatur for fiscal 2020 stayed with the city. The council previously voted that beginning this fiscal year Decatur City Schools will receive a quarter of online tax revenue.
“We were able to weather the pandemic much better than we thought we would,” Ladner said. “We used to not get online tax revenues. We know a lot of people stayed home last year and purchased items online.”
Mayor Tab Bowling said residents helped the city by buying locally so sales tax revenues didn’t fall off as much as expected.
Bowling said city departments also cut expenses in anticipation of possible pandemic-related revenue losses. Not only did businesses have temporary closings and occupancy reductions, residents couldn't got out shopping as much because of the pandemic that covered the final seven months of the fiscal year.
Demeester said expenses were $7.5 million under budget because of department cuts like reducing training and travel and freezing hiring.
The city did take a major hit when it had to close Point Mallard’s Aquatic Center. The park lost $1.4 million because of the center’s closure but had enough in its reserves that it needed only a $500,000 transfer from the city's general fund to cover the deficit as required by its Tennessee Valley Authority lease.
The lodging tax also took a 16% hit. The city gets 64.3% of that revenue with the remaining funds, about $643,000 in fiscal 2020, going to Decatur-Morgan County Tourism.
The city began a new fiscal year on Oct. 1 with $8.1 million in the unassigned fund balance, Ladner said.
However, the complete impact of the pandemic on city finances won’t be clear until February, when revenue from business licenses renewed in January is reported. Business license fees are based on a business’s revenue during the previous calendar year.
Bowling said a concern over the longer term pandemic effect was the reason the City Council passed a $65 million budget for fiscal 2021 that’s 5% less than last year.
“We can make adjustments at the mid-year budget review,” Bowling said. “And I think we will see that our area is growing and our economy is doing well.”
One adjustment has already been made. The City Council on Monday, at the advice of bond counsel and the Finance Department, voted to refinance $17.7 million in bonds issued in 2011 and 2012 for a one-time savings of a little more than $1 million. This refinancing at a 1.27 percentage rate is scheduled to close Jan. 26.
Four councilmen voted for the refinancing while Councilman Billy Jackson abstained.
Jackson said he liked the savings, but he wasn’t happy that council members didn't receive complete information on the refinancing before their vote. Bond counsel Lee Birchall, of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, gave assurances that the information was complete.
Ladner called the refinancing an “easy vote,” and Councilman Hunter Pepper said he was delighted to vote when the city savings was substantial. Ladner pointed out the Finance Department helped the city save up to $75,000 by not having to pay a financial adviser.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said Jackson “probably had a point” but he couldn’t ignore saving so much at such a low percentage rate.
The savings will add $711,866 to the unassigned fund balance, $258,289 to the sewer fund and $106,051 to the room occupancy fund.
