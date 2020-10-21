Ann Denbo won’t be able to have her favorite weekday breakfast and sweet tea anymore because the historic City Cafe’ in downtown Decatur will not reopen under its current owner.
Steve Alred said Tuesday he will not reopen his popular restaurant that closed early this summer for major repairs because he was recently offered contract work for Culinary Consulting Design.
He said the coronavirus pandemic, which forced him to institute a curbside business, and the way the restaurant business has changed were also factors in his decision not to reopen.
“I’m just tired,” Alred said.
Denbo began going to the restaurant in 1985 after marrying her late husband Morley Denbo. Her daily breakfast was scrambled eggs, cheese grits, dry toast and sweet tea. Occasionally, she would switch to pancakes.
She said the closing “is very sad, but a restaurant is a hard business, and Steve has done it for a long time.”
Ann Denbo said she will miss the hard-working waitresses. They sent her get-well notes when she was in the hospital and sent her friend to get her a jug of that sweet tea she so dearly loves.
The restaurant opened in 1933 originally as Farmers Cafe’. Travis and Edith Letson bought the restaurant in 1969 and renamed it Letson’s Ranch House. They demolished the building and rebuilt it in 1970.
Alred bought the restaurant operation in 1996 and changed the name to City Cafe’. He leased the building from the Letson family.
The restaurant building’s drains collapsed so it had to close June 27. The repairs, which include updates to meet city building codes, remain unfinished.
Alred said the restaurant operation and kitchen equipment are for sale. With the recent death of her mother, Edith Letson Parris, Brenda Suggs and two siblings inherited the building.
Suggs said they are planning to sell the building. “I have a few prospects,” she said.
Mayor Tab Bowling often dropped by City Cafe’ to have breakfast with a group of men gathered daily to socialize. He said the group is meeting elsewhere now, but City Cafe’ will be missed.
“I would hope this only temporary,” Bowling said. “I’m proud to know Steve got a nice opportunity. This a wonderful location, and I’m looking forward to hearing who the next owner will be.”
The restaurant is at the corner of East Moulton Street and First Avenue. It is on the other side of East Moulton Street from the Cross-Eyed Owl Brewing Co., which announced this week it will close Oct. 31.
Crystal Brown, vice president of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, said the closure of City Cafe “is a significant loss for downtown and the entire city.”
She said she also sees the building finding a new tenant quickly, especially with ongoing building updates.
Alred said the restaurant was always busy before the pandemic.
Brown said there is continued interest in opening restaurants in Decatur. At least nine restaurants are opening or planning to open in the next few months.
“COVID-19 has made a lot people evaluate their lives and some might be interested in starting a restaurant,” Brown said. “With the kind investment it takes to get started and the business it got, it might be attractive to an entrepreneur or someone who thinks it would be cool to own their own business.
“However, they need to know you have to work it to be successful in the restaurant business."
Because City Cafe's predecessors date back to 1933, it was considered Decatur’s second oldest eatery behind Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q, which opened in 1925. C.F. Penn Hamburgers opened in Hartselle in 1927 and didn't move to Decatur until 1939.
