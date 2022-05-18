The city of Decatur plans to replace Austinville Park’s old playground equipment, but the new equipment likely won’t be installed until next year, a city official said.
Allen Stover, city Community Development manager, told the City Council this week that installing playground equipment wasn’t originally part of the plan to renovate the neighborhood park at the corner of Lamar Street and Spring Avenue Southwest.
The city has spent $103,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds on renovating Austinville Park. The renovations include fencing, irrigation, rerouting the walking trail and pedestrian lighting, he said.
Stover said that in 2020 when he was making renovation plans some residents said they wanted to replace the tennis courts with green space that could be used to play soccer.
A proposal earlier this month for a grant-funded Fitness Court at the park was not favored by nearby residents. The City Council voted against it when Councilman Hunter Pepper, whose District 4 includes the park, said the residents want playground equipment instead.
“We want swings, slides, a merry-go-round, a playhouse and anything children can enjoy and have fun on,” Pepper said Tuesday.
Stover said Tuesday he will be working with Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake on a revised renovation plan. He proposes adding playground equipment with CDBG funds in the fiscal 2023 budget instead of leaving the green space.
The city annually receives about $450,000 in CDBG funding. This is a federal grant program that funds improvements in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods and can be used for park facilities in targeted areas. The city’s qualifying neighborhoods are in Northwest Decatur, Austinville and the Grant Street-Hyosung USA area of Southeast Decatur.
Stover said he would like to include playground equipment at Austinville Park like the equipment that Councilman Carlton McMasters is planning for three parks in District 3.
McMasters wants to add playground equipment at Frances Nungester Elementary School and property next to Fire Station 8 on Indian Hills Road. He would also like to create a playground on roughly 2.5 acres off Linnet Street Southwest that Decatur City Schools owns, if the money is available.
Andrea Hoffmeier Wilson, leader of the local watchdog group 1DUCK (OneDecatur United Citizens Kaizen), lives on Carridale Street Southwest, which is in the Austinville area.
Wilson suggested to the council that signs with a plan for the renovations should be placed at Austinville Park so residents know what to expect.
“There are a lot of rumors among the residents because they don’t know what the plan is,” Wilson said. “I just think the communication could be better.”
Stover said he would gladly add a sign. He pointed out that Community Development holds public meetings when it’s creating the city’s five-year Consolidated Development Plan for use of the CDBG money.
“One of the things we try to do is be transparent,” Stover said. “Maybe we need to do a better job of advertising. Community Development doesn’t just throw out a plan with no community input. We want community input.”
