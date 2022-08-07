D220804 overpass
Construction of the Alabama 20 overpass at Bibb-Garrett Road continues last week, with the projected completion date delayed until next year. The Decatur City Council is also considering building another overpass 1 mile to the west. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

A proposed interchange and overpass on Alabama 20, 1 mile west of the one being built at Bibb-Garrett Road, appears to have majority support from the Decatur City Council, but a vote on a resolution to spend almost $1 million on design work was tabled last week in the hopes of obtaining grant money to offset some of the cost.

Charlie Specoli

The citizens of Decatur have plenty of vision Mr. Ladner, and like it or not it is an overpass to no where. Now the city is considering a second overpass and the property on the south side owned by Calvary assembly isn't even in the city limits. Why? Because Calvary Assembly chose not to annex into the city. Why on earth would our councilmen even consider such a move? Because just like the current under construction overpass its a build it and they will come mentality. Thats a gamble with taxpayers dollars, and not smart. Build it because it is needed is the only responsible way to do these projects. That it is needed and in the city limits. But just like the multi-million dollar mile improvements on 6th Av. north, there isn't a need it is a want. Mr. Jackson is right, spend this money south of the river on needs, not wants.

