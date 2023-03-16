New lights at Jimmy Johns Tennis Center’s courts provide better illumination, players say, but there are concerns about glare at some angles that could lead to the city making upgrades.
Musco Lighting of Oskaloosa, Iowa, installed the new LED lighting last fall at the Point Mallard Park center for $250,000. The company retrofitted 48 fixtures on existing poles at 22 courts, said Aaron Lang, Parks and Recreation maintenance supervisor.
However, Parks and Recreation Board member Daniel Frith said Tuesday at the board’s monthly meeting that he’s heard several complaints about the lights. He said blind spots created on players' serves and returns could be a safety issue during match play.
“Our city’s put $250,000 in lights and I’m going to tell you it’s an improvement,” Frith said. “I like them, but there are spots where the guy serves it and the ball will come at you and you’re looking into an eclipse. You’re looking at such a bright light you can’t see it.”
Frith said there were visitors from Huntsville and other places who complained about the eclipse issue.
“They say they’re not going to come back to our courts and play at night because they’re unsafe,” Frith said. “They’re 70-plus years old and they said, ‘I don’t want to get hit by a tennis ball because I can’t see it.’ It’s not because it’s not bright enough. It’s because there’s blind spots.”
Former City Council member Paige Bibbee is a longtime tennis player in the city and she’s still active. She said Wednesday that the lights “are much better,” and she hasn’t noticed the eclipse problem that Frith brought up.
Bibbee is a regular at Jimmy Johns. She also plays in Huntsville and other places in the state. She said there’s always issues where the light affects a player’s sight when playing at night.
“You’re going to get blind spots no matter where you play, even if it’s during the day. It’s just reality,” Bibbee said. “Go to any tennis court anywhere and you’re going to have that problem. That’s just physics. It depends how tall the tennis player is and how high the toss is (on the serve).”
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said he’s not surprised that players noticed how bright the new lighting is “because there’s so much more light. If you go back to the old bulbs, there’s twice the amount of lights than there was.”
Lang said Musco engineers visited Jimmy Johns twice and took light level readings.
Lake said he has a lot confidence that Musco will find and correct any issues. Musco recently installed lights for Huntsville and Florence.
The Musco representative went to Nashville after he left Decatur to work on Vanderbilt University’s baseball field lights “so I know they know lights,” Lake added.
The Musco representative told Decatur recreation officials it will take some time for local tennis players to adjust to the new lights, Lake added.
“We saw some of that with Jack Allen (Sports Complex),” Lake said of the soccer complex in Southwest Decatur.”
The lights were retrofitted onto the existing poles at Jimmy Johns Tennis Center, which meant using those poles' heights and the distances between them. Lang said there are probably several of the newer tennis courts with the glare problems while the older courts don’t seem to have the issue because their lights are on taller poles.
Lang said he’s now getting estimates on what it might cost to purchase new light poles and remove the old shorter poles so the new lights are at the proper height with the right distance between poles.
Bibbee said she’s not sure the city needs to spend more money on the lights. She suggested first redirecting the lights or adding a cover that might tone down certain lights.
In other tennis center news:
• Lang said the department met this week about adding sun shades “in strategic places” around center. “The shades would give parents who are waiting for their child to start a match a place to get out of the sun,” Lang said.
• Parks and Recreation recently added a second tennis pro in Abbias Giha. He had been working in Huntsville and now will be working as a contract employee at the Decatur center, Lang said.
