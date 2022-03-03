Decatur has a proposed buyer for Fire Station 5 on Danville Road Southwest at Presbyterian Drive while construction continues on Decatur Fire & Rescue’s new station just down the road.
Chase Grisham, broker of the Grisham Group, outbid a competing Realtor with an offer of $205,000 for the old fire station near Decatur Morgan Hospital’s rehabilitation center and Decatur Mall, City Attorney Herman Marks told the City Council this week.
“We had three individuals inquire about the property and we received two offers,” Marks said at Monday's work session. “The one we’re presenting is the highest offer, and it’s above appraised value.”
Marks declined to provide The Decatur Daily with the amount of an appraisal performed for the city, saying he had an agreement with the appraiser not to reveal it. The Daily on Wednesday submitted a public records request seeking the appraisal document.
The Morgan County Revenue Commissioner website shows the 26,380-square-foot lot as having a value for tax purposes of $106,600 but an appraised value is not listed for the building.
Council President Jacob Ladner said he had a number of inquiries by email about the building and he told those expressing an interest to contact the city.
Marks said Tuesday the city did not list the old Fire Station 5 as being for sale. The city doesn’t seek to sell its property by advertising that it’s available, he said.
“Usually people come to us and offer to buy city property,” Marks said. “And it’s no secret that we’re building a new fire station, so we will be moving out of the old fire station.”
The city has a number of properties around Decatur, including some that it took over as part of a program that eliminates dilapidated homes.
Ladner said it would be a good practice to advertise the list of available city-owned properties, especially if they’re not in use by the city, so residents know they're available.
Grisham, who opened his real estate firm in February, said he was looking for an office and he approached Mayor Tab Bowling and Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester about whether the fire station was for sale.
“We want to make it our primary office,” said Grisham, whose office has 11 employees, including 10 with real estate licenses.
The 3,077-square-foot fire station was built in 1962. Officials said the station isn’t aging well and is too small for today’s wider firetrucks. Drivers have to stop traffic to back the firetrucks to park because it doesn’t have drive-thru bays.
The building also isn’t compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act and lacks a separate bathroom for women.
Grisham said the contract is to buy the property as is. He is not taking a commission since he is the buyer.
“We’re going to keep the integrity of the building but spice up the place,” Grisham said. “We’re planning on some cosmetic upgrades.”
The new $3.6 million fire station is more than twice the size of the old station. Brad Slater Construction, of Leoma, Tennessee, is building the 8,729-square-foot fire station at 2704 Danville Road S.W., across Modaus Road from Austin Middle School. It’s just less than a mile from the old station.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt estimated the new station is 60% to 70% complete. Slater Construction has installed a roof on the structure and is working mainly on the interior, he said.
Fire Chief Tracy Thornton said the new station is moving toward a late-spring completion, although the purchase of flooring could delay the project.
The City Council held a called meeting Monday before the work session to approve a $5,007 change order for different flooring than was in the original plans.
Thornton said the company where the original flooring was to come from was bought out “and the original line is no longer available. We looked at eight to 10 samples and our choice was the closest available to the original selection.”
The proposed sale of the old station requires an ordinance so it has to be presented twice to the council before a vote is held. The vote is on the March 21 agenda.
The contract sets the closing for April 4, but Grisham said he knows the new station won’t be finished by this date. Under the contract, the city has the right to occupy and use the old fire station until June 10 at no cost to the seller.
If the city needs more time, “written agreements can be made upon at that time,” the contract says.
“The city will just be our tenant until they can move into that Taj Mahal,” Grisham said.
Grisham said his agency will remain on the fourth floor of the Encore Building on Johnston Street Southeast until the station is available.
