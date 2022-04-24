The City Council last week approved an agreement with a hotel developer and, if all goes as planned, downtown Decatur will have an 80-room Fairfield Inn by Marriott and a 267-space parking garage a year from now.
One of the hotel developer’s conditions for building the hotel is that the city build the adjacent parking deck.
City Attorney Herman Marks requested and received unanimous consent for an “immediate consideration” vote at a called meeting Thursday, meaning the ordinance adopting the agreements was approved in the same meeting it was presented to the council, due to concerns that rising interest rates could cause problems for the developer if there was any delay.
“We’re on a tight schedule in order to get this accomplished,” Marks said.
Council President Jacob Ladner said Friday that the hotel is an important step in attracting restaurants and retailers that Decatur residents want.
“When you have a national brand like Marriott putting one of their hotels in the heart of downtown Decatur, I think it’s a signal to other national brands and starts to turn people’s heads about what we know is happening here, which is a lot of excitement,” he said.
The 80 hotel rooms, plus about 80 college students in the Alabama Center for the Arts dormitories that are being built at First Avenue and Johnston Street and other smaller residential developments downtown will provide more retail demand, Ladner said.
“You start to really be able to recruit those restaurants and retail. Having something like a Marriott brand come downtown helps solidify that buzz and will help us get what our current citizens have been asking for,” Ladner said.
The benefits come with a cost.
The city is responsible for building the four-story garage at an estimated cost of $6 million, and it gave the 0.16-acre Jones Park and part of an alley to the developer to make space for the hotel. Hotel guests and staff will have 10 designated and 80 undesignated spaces in the garage and will pay rent on those spaces at a rate of $2 per hotel room occupied. The city has full responsibility for maintaining the garage and its elevator, including daily inspections and litter removal and more extensive weekly cleaning.
The garage and hotel will occupy the south side of East Moulton Street from First Avenue to Second Avenue, with the garage located immediately west of the hotel and across Moulton Street from The Brick deli.
According to the agreements approved by the council, construction of both the garage and hotel is scheduled to be complete by May 1, 2023.
Ladner said Friday there will be a parking fee for members of the public who use the garage, but the amount has not been determined. Also under review is whether the city will begin charging for street parking in parts of downtown, but Ladner said he would oppose that until the garage opens.
“At some point we probably will charge, I just don’t know when,” he said.
Mayor Tab Bowling said it will be a council decision, but he believes charging for street parking in parts of downtown will be necessary so that the public will pay to use the garage. He said the city is evaluating the cost of on-street parking in other cities to determine what it will charge.
“We’ve received proposals from about four companies for on-street parking that would be utilizing a mobile app, no meters, and then there would be some kiosks for people who don’t have smartphones,” he said.
The hotel developer is Decatur Hotels II LLC, jointly owned by Decatur lawyer H.M. Nowlin, who owns most of the land upon which the hotel will be built, Jack Fite of Fite Building Co. in Decatur and Chris Chavis of Opelika-based PHD Hotels.
While the City Council unanimously agreed to immediate consideration of the ordinance, Councilman Billy Jackson cast the sole nay votes against the ordinance and various resolutions authorizing the projects.
Jackson said he was concerned that so many of the parking spaces in a garage built and maintained by the city were available to the hotel but not to the public.
“We are extending a huge benefit to a private investment and our citizens are going to get partial usage of that,” Jackson said. “To me, it’s a lot to put on our citizens. … We’re responsible for every aspect of this thing. I just don’t know that that’s fair play for our citizens with a private investment. Our citizens are shouldering this.”
Marks said any of the 80 undesignated spaces provided to the hotel that are not needed on a given day by the hotel will be available to the public. The public will have no ability to use the 10 designated hotel spaces, which will be located on the ground floor of the garage.
Marks said the hotel desk will automatically communicate with garage-access software to track the number of guests so that public parking is blocked before it intrudes on parking by hotel guests.
The garage is being built on a city-owned parking lot with about 77 spaces, so the net gain for the public when the hotel is full will be about 60 spaces.
Ladner said citizens welcome the project.
“I’ve heard nothing, regardless of how many spaces there are going to be in the deck, but positive response from citizens,” he said, noting that their main hope is that it will attract a wider variety of restaurants.
Ladner said at the meeting that he believes “the investment that we would be making to help bring this hotel here will pay off for our citizens.”
Jackson said the possible payoff is speculative.
“It’s certainly speculative,” Ladner said. “I know we probably have a different stance on speculative things. My stance is I’m willing to take some of that risk for what the rewards will be.”
“But we’re taking that risk on behalf of our citizens,” Jackson responded.
Bowling said his understanding is the hotel will have no restaurant or bar.
“I believe that Mondays through Thursdays, we’re going to see a lot of business travelers using the hotel,” Bowling said Friday. “They’ll be in town with their customers, entertaining their customers, taking them out to dinner. It’s going to have a positive impact on our restaurants and it will also impact our downtown retail.”
Ladner raised questions at Thursday’s meeting about the duration of the lease agreement that gives the hotel spaces in the garage. The lease lasts 50 years and can be renewed for another 25.
Marks said that during negotiations, the developer asked for a 75-year lease, plus a 24-year renewal option, but agreed to the shorter duration.
The garage lease expires if the adjoining building is not operated as a hotel, although the lease is not breached if the hotel is sold to another major hotel chain.
“They have to operate a hotel or they do not have access to the parking garage,” Marks said.
Ladner said the city will recoup some of the $6 million it will spend on construction of the garage. A preliminary agreement with Decatur-Morgan County Tourism provides that the city will use $110,961 of the lodging tax revenues annually for four years to help pay the debt service for the parking deck. Ladner said he also anticipates the city will sell the four retail spaces in the garage to a third party who would then lease them to retailers. Garage parking fees would also offset some of the cost.
Decatur Development Director Dane Shaw said he expects significant benefits from the development.
“More people downtown brings up the revenue and increases the business for all of the downtown businesses,” he said. “Hotel guests will shop down there. They’re going to go to the restaurants; they’ll go to shows at the Princess (Theatre). The influx of revenue into the city is going to be higher, and that will attract more restaurants and more types of shops that we’ve been wanting downtown.”
